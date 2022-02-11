Child Tax Credit: How To Claim the Full Amount On Your 2021 Taxes

Georgina Tzanetos
·2 min read
RomoloTavani / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RomoloTavani / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The sixth and final installment of the advance portion of the 2021 child tax credit was distributed back in December 2021. Fortunately, you can still claim the credit on your taxes even if you missed the payments.

Stimulus Update: Does Build Back Better Defeat Spell the End of Child Tax Credit Payments?
Explore: Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down

The child tax credit for 2021 pays out $3,600 for each eligible child under the age of six. Half the amount — $1,800 — was available in six monthly installments during the year ending in December. If you did not claim the child tax credit to receive the advance portion, there is still time to claim the full benefit amount on your taxes this year.

For those who received the advance portion of the benefit, they will only receive $1,800 come tax time next year. If you did not receive any of the payments in 2021, however, then you will be eligible to receive the full $3,600 benefit amount next year during tax season for your 2021 taxes.

Related: No Child Tax Credit in January? Here’s How to Prepare for the Worst

The easiest and most efficient way to do this is to simply file your taxes for 2022. The IRS will then automatically reconcile the amount of benefit you should be receiving. This particular tax credit is fully refundable, meaning you will not need to pay it back. You will be credited the money next year, accounting for your 2021 taxes.

You can still receive this benefit even if you do not file taxes or make enough income to file taxes. Visit GetCTC.org, where you can sign up for updates as tax season rolls around. You will need to provide the Social Security numbers of your eligible children and personal information for yourself and eligible dependents.

See: Get a Jump on Your Taxes with These Tips from the IRS for 2022
Homeowner Taxes: SALT Deductions Cap Increase in Doubt — How It Could Double Your Payment

You can access the site here, which is also available in Spanish and mobile-friendly formats. You will still be able to receive the benefit next year even if you do not make enough money to file taxes. You can find the White House guidance on non-filer beneficiaries here.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Child Tax Credit: How To Claim the Full Amount On Your 2021 Taxes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Child Tax Credit Payments Will Probably Lower Your Tax Refund Amount — Here’s Why

    As part of the stimulus relief bill, parents enjoyed -- for the first time ever -- advance payments of the child tax credit (CTC) in six monthly installments last year. Half of the full benefit was...

  • EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit

    Millions of Americans who have never filed a tax return will need to do so this year in order to claim what's coming to them under the enhanced child tax credit. Previously, only people who earned enough money to owe income taxes could qualify for the full credit.

  • What 2022 Means for Stimulus Checks and the Child Tax Credit

    So far, most American adults have received $3,200 in direct stimulus payments -- $1,200 from the CARES Act in March 2020, $600 at the end of that year and then $1,400 from the American Rescue Plan...

  • Social Security: Benefit Recipients Should Know About These Two Credits This Tax Season

    This year in particular, it's more important than ever to pay special attention to how you file your taxes; as a result of last year's stimulus bill, you could be entitled to credits and rebates you...

  • IRS is 'buried' in paper backlog, creating tax season anxiety so high that even tax pros want relief

    Tax professionals prepare for high stress levels after many individuals and small business owners faced lengthy refund delays in the past two years.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. “The rate of U.S. inflation climbed again in January to 7.5% and stayed at a 40-year high, suggesting the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much in the near future,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Tax Checklist: See the 5 IRS Tax Forms You’ll Need To Get Your Refund

    Tax season is here, and if you're looking forward to a big refund, you probably want to get your return filed as early as possible. Be sure you have everything in order before doing your taxes. Here...

  • If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu in August 2020, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    A seemingly small dollar amount would've made you a multimillionaire in less than two years' time.

  • 12 Self-Employed Tax Tips From The Experts That You Should Check Out If You Have 1099 Forms

    Get ready for a few more complications.View Entire Post ›

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 Dirt Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket

    Want to earn returns that leave the rest of the cryptocurrency market behind? Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) fit the bill with their tiny market caps and unique value propositions. Fantom is the 32nd largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of less than $6 billion -- suggesting it's largely undiscovered by investors.

  • Baby Doge Coin Price Predictions for 2022

    Pup-themed coins were at the center of attention in 2021. However, the frenzy has slipped, causing a dip in some of the biggest meme coins, such as Shiba and Dogecoin. This leaves a lot of speculation on what 2022 has in store for Baby Doge and other meme coins.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • North Carolina Woman Charged For Stealing Her Own Camaro

    Dumb criminals abound…

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    For investors just starting out or on the doorstep of retirement, these two companies offer reliability.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Is Interest on a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) Tax Deductible?

    Learn the advantages of a home equity line of credit (HELOC), and find out when interest on these low-rate loans qualifies for a tax deduction.