Child tax credit expansion sets up showdown with GOP

  • In this image from video, senators stand and applaud support staff, before the final vote on the Senate version of the COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
  • President Joe Biden, standing left, visits a COVID-19 vaccination site and watches Pharmacist Deepika Duggineni, seated, prepare a vaccine, with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, right, and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, center, at the VA Medical Center in Washington, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Congress

In this image from video, senators stand and applaud support staff, before the final vote on the Senate version of the COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEXANDRA JAFFE and JOSH BOAK
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The massive coronavirus relief plan making its way to President Joe Biden’s desk includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty.

It also sets up a potential political showdown with Republicans over an issue that Democrats believe could drive significant wins for the party in the 2022 midterm elections and beyond.

The American Rescue Plan, expected to receive final approval this week, temporarily raises the child tax credit, now at a maximum of $2,000, to as much as $3,600 per child annually. The plan also expands the credit so it’s fully available to the poorest families, instead of restricting it based on the parents’ tax liability. And it will be paid out in monthly installments, to offer families struggling during the pandemic a more consistent lifeline.

In the short term, said Democratic strategist Josh Schwerin, the expansion of the tax credit and other immediate aid included in the $1.9 trillion bill provide real evidence of Democratic action to help middle-class families.

“One of the good things politically about this bill is the direct and obvious impact it's going to have on American families in a way they can see and feel in an immediate way,” he said.

The legislation gives families up to $3,600 annually for each child under age 6 and as much as $3,000 for those up to 17. The credit starts to phase out for individual parents earning more than $75,000 and couples making $150,000. The legislation also expands the credit to millions of families currently making too little to qualify for the full benefits.

The benefit is aimed at providing support to millions of families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with parents forced to cut down on work or give up their jobs entirely to take care of children after losing access to childcare. Democrats have embraced an analysis that found the proposal would cut child poverty among Black families by more than 50%, and by 45% overall.

Republicans charge the move amounts to an expansion of the welfare state that will disincentivize parents from seeking work. But Democrats hold out the proposal as a fundamental rethinking of the way the country approaches child poverty and an opportunity to address the income inequality that’s been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat who has been advocating for an expansion of the credit since 2003, said in a statement that “this legislation forever changes the way that our nation supports both middle class families and children in poverty.”

DeLauro and other Democrats on Capitol Hill see the current legislation as laying the groundwork for a permanent expansion of the credit. Indeed, Biden himself told House Democrats during a private call last week that he supports legislation that would permanently increase the child tax credit to $3,000 per child.

While Republicans broadly support the idea of expanding benefits for children, some have opposed the Biden plan for its price tag, and others have criticized it for divorcing the benefit from any work requirement.

Scott Winship, director of poverty studies at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said his concern is that a permanent child allowance might make parents less likely to work and reduce the number of two-parent households, since there would be a stream of income from the government. He wants to reduce child poverty but is concerned that doing so this way might worsen factors such as unemployment and single-parenthood that contribute to policy.

“The feeling is we win the battle against child poverty but we lose the war in the long run because we’ve created incentives that make it tougher to reduce poverty,” Winship said.

That's the case made by some Republican lawmakers in offering an alternative to the Biden proposal. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Marco Rubio of Florida have released their own expansion of the credit that ties the benefit to work.

Rubio, in a recent National Review op-ed, called the Biden proposal “corrosive.”

“If pulling families out of poverty were as simple as handing moms and dads a check, we would have solved poverty a long time ago,” he wrote.

But the expanded benefits included in the coronavirus relief plan set up a precedent that could put Republicans on defense on the issue. Because the benefit currently expires after a year, the Biden plan essentially creates a potential fiscal cliff for child poverty. This could set up a political showdown during an election year on whether voters believe it's acceptable for millions of children to lose the added aid and become impoverished once again.

“When it’s up for renewal, Republicans will be in the awkward position of opposing payments to families delivered through a credit that they pioneered, and championed as recently as 2017,” said Samuel Hammond, director of poverty and welfare policy at the Niskanen Center. “The alternative is to rally behind some Plan B.”

“No Republican wants to run on taking money away from families of any income,” Hammond said.

Hammond helped to develop one such “Plan B” for Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, whose plan is different from Biden's because it eliminates some other popular tax breaks to make the proposal deficit-neutral, which means it's unlikely to gain much support from Democrats.

Indeed, Schwerin suggested that, looking toward the midterm elections, the attack ads aimed at Republicans would simply highlight the party’s votes for tax cuts during the Trump administration in contrast with their votes against the Biden plan.

“It’s as simple as, when it was a vote on tax cuts for billionaires, Republicans voted yes, and when it was a check for you, they voted no,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden nominee Gupta voices regret for past 'harsh rhetoric'

    Vanita Gupta, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Justice Department's No. 3 post, expressed regret on Tuesday for her past "harsh rhetoric" and said she does not favor cutting police funding as she responded during her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing to Republican criticism. The Senate Judiciary Committee began its hearing into the Democratic president's nominations of Gupta as associate attorney general and Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general, the department's No. 2 job. Gupta responded to complaints from the panel's top Republican, Chuck Grassley, who read aloud past posts from her Twitter feed in which she attacked Republicans.

  • Buckingham Palace Under Pressure To Investigate Meghan And Harry's Claims Of Racism

    Shadow education secretary Kate Green said the allegations were “really distressing”.

  • Stitch Fix stock down 23% after quarterly sales disappoint

    Shares of Stitch Fix Inc. fell more than 20% late Monday after the retailer reported quarterly sales that missed forecasts.

  • COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

    Several million people stand to save hundreds of dollars in health insurance costs, or more, under the Democratic coronavirus relief legislation on track to pass Congress. Winners include those covered by “Obamacare” or just now signing up, self-employed people who buy their own insurance and don't currently get federal help, laid-off workers struggling to retain employer coverage, and most anyone collecting unemployment. Taken together, the components of the coronavirus bill represent the biggest expansion of federal help for health insurance since the Obama-era Affordable Care Act more than 10 years ago.

  • U.S. House will take up Senate's $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill by Wednesday: Pelosi

    The U.S. House of Representatives will take up by Wednesday the Senate version of the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday. The Senate passed its version of the bill after a marathon overnight vote on Saturday. The Senate version eliminated or pared back some provisions included in the House bill, which had increased the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and extended expanded jobless assistance through Aug. 29.

  • Only one New York governor has ever been impeached. Some lawmakers hope Cuomo will be the second.

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been besieged by bipartisan calls to resign or be impeached over dual scandals that have rocked his administration in recent weeks.

  • Biden administration deals with ‘difficult choices’ in handling surge of undocumented migrant children

    The Biden administration is allowing undocumented children to cross into the United States, but struggles to find facilities with resources for them.

  • 2 key House Democrats want the IRS to extend tax filing season, citing 'titanic strain' on taxpayers

    The IRS extended tax filing season by 3 months last year, and Democrats and accountants are calling for the agency to do the same this year.

  • A day in the life of Gov. Ron DeSantis as Florida rebounds from COVID-19

    Part 2: 'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade heads to Florida to spend the day with Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family.

  • Polestar, ChargePoint introduce seamless charging in new partnership

    A new alliance between Swedish electric performance automaker Polestar and EV infrastructure startup ChargePoint takes aim at the charging experience with the debut of an in-car app that will let customers seamlessly charge their Polestar 2 model vehicles. Seamless charging—being able to pull up to a charging station, plug in and let the vehicle handle billing and payment—has been dominated by Tesla through its branded Supercharger network. The partnership eliminates the need for these extra items at ChargePoint’s more than 130,000 stations.

  • Biden nominates female generals to 4-star commands

    Honoring International Women's Day, President Joe Biden announced he has nominated two female generals to four-star combatant commanders, becoming, if confirmed, only the second and third women in U.S. history to hold those positions. (March 8)

  • 'The Walking Dead' made an unexpected choice concerning Daryl's romantic life after a decade

    "TWD" is stirring the pot with Daryl's sexuality after 10 seasons. Fans have been vocal on who they have wanted to see Daryl paired with, if anyone.

  • U.S. can deliver COVID-19 aid checks quickly, but child tax credit is hurdle

    With plenty of practice sending out coronavirus relief payments, the U.S. government should be able to start delivering $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes a new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might receive direct payments as soon as this week if the House of Representatives, as expected, passes the $1.9 trillion bill on Tuesday, compared with the lag of several weeks experienced in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

  • Provincial Italian hospital overrun by virus variant

    The 160-bed hospital in the Po River Valley town of Chiari has no more room for patients stricken with the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain that has put hospitals in Italy’s northern Brescia province on high alert. “You know that there are patients in the emergency room, and you don’t know where to put them,” Zanolini told The Associated Press. The U.K. variant surge has filled 90% of hospital beds in Brescia province, bordering both Veneto and Emilia-Romagna regions, as Italy crossed the grim threshold of 100,000 pandemic dead on Monday and marks the one-year anniversary Wednesday of Italy’s draconian lockdown, the first in the West.

  • Napoli's Osimhen named in Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers squad

    Nigeria have called up Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho after a difficult time in Italy, officials said Tuesday.

  • Biden's Washington brings Democrats a pricey victory: The Note

    What has kept Democrats together in approving President Joe Biden's COVID-19 package is also what has kept Republicans from joining with them. It leaves Republicans voicing concerns about the process and the price tag. Both of those reveal truths about Biden's Washington that show Democrats their possibilities as well as their potential limits -- with the seesaw of power between moderates and progressives making both sides a bit wary.

  • Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan admits, 'I love being a woman, but damn is it hard'

    While we wait for the season 2 of the Netflix series 'Never Have I Ever', with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan teasing that Devi finds herself in a situation that's "really bad" but creates a "phenomenal" story arc, the show's Canadian star continues to be an advocate for gender equality and women empowerment.

  • ‘Dear Kevin’ Trends After Kevin McCarthy's Attempt To Channel Trump Backfires

    The House minority leader's attack on Biden didn't go well on Twitter.

  • Microchip Sales Poised to Grow on Soaring Demand: 5 Winners

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Micron Technology (MU), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM).

  • PSG fans unveil banner attacking Shakira in Paris before Barcelona matchup

    Shakira fans rushed to Twitter with #RespectShakira to defend her after a banner essentially calling her a prostitute surfaced in Paris on Sunday.