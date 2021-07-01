Child tax credit payments start this month. How to get them sent to the right place

Bailey Aldridge
·3 min read

Families receiving child tax credit payments can now use an online tool to make sure the benefits go to the right place.

The tax credits provide eligible families with up to $3,600 per child over the course of a year. The first half of the credits will go out as monthly payments of up to $300, which start July 15 and run through the end of the year. The second half can be claimed when filing income taxes for 2021.

The Internal Revenue Service says eligible families can now use its Child Tax Credit Update Portal to update bank account information to decide where the future payments will be deposited.

How to update your information

The Child Tax Credit Update portal can be found here.

Families can first check if they are eligible for the payments, then confirm if they will receive them through direct deposit. If so, they can see the account they have on file with the IRS, which is where payments will be deposited.

“This is the account that will receive their July 15 payment, and if they don’t change the account, all future payments will go there as well,” the IRS says.

Families can then choose to change which bank account the payments will be sent to, starting Aug. 13. Changes will need to be made by Aug. 2 to apply to the Aug. 13 payment and future payments.

“They can do that by updating the routing number and account number and indicating whether it is a savings or checking account,” the IRS says. “Note that only one account number is permitted for each recipient — that is, the entire payment must be direct deposited in only one account.”

Families can also use the tool to enroll in direct deposits if they are set to receive the payments through the mail.

“The IRS urges any family receiving checks to consider switching to direct deposit,” the IRS says. “With direct deposit, families can access their money more quickly. Direct deposit removes the time, worry and expense of cashing a check. In addition, direct deposit eliminates the chance of a lost, stolen or undelivered check.”

The IRS also says to watch out for child tax credit scams.

“People who need to update their bank account information should go directly to the IRS.gov site and not click on links received by email, text or phone,” the IRS says.

About the child tax credit

The temporarily enhanced credits were included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief package President Biden signed into law in March.

Eligible families will receive $3,600 overall per child under age 6 and $3,000 overall per child ages 6 to 17 in benefits.

Single parents earning up to $75,000 a year and couples earning up to $150,000 a year are eligible for the full credit. Benefits are phased out after that.

Families have the option to unenroll from the monthly payments and instead receive the full credit as a lump sum when they file their 2021 tax returns. The deadline to opt out of the payment scheduled for July 15 was June 28.

Families can still opt out of receiving future payments using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Who got the most stimulus money? New IRS report breaks it down by group

    Which states received the most stimulus checks?

  • What Is A Plus-Up Payment and How Can I Get One?

    Plus-up payments are an extra stimulus payment sent out to those who received a stimulus check based on a 2019 tax return or information received from the Social Security Administration, U.S. Railroad...

  • Families can now update direct deposit information for Child Tax Credit payments

    Families can now provide or update their direct deposit information for the monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments through the Internal Revenue Service's upgraded online portal.

  • The new child tax credit: IRS just made it even easier to get your payments

    The tax agency has announced a way to help you receive the cash more quickly.

  • Hope For The Holidays

    One man's love for his dying mother leads him to commit the biggest mistake of his life. Now, with the help of his newfound faith and a Christmas miracle, he seeks redemption on Christmas Day.

  • Embrace the Cute with STAR WARS: THE TINY BOOK OF GROGU

    Relive all of baby Yoda's adorable adventures from The Mandalorian with The Tiny Book of Grogu. We have the exclusive reveal for the cute new book. The post Embrace the Cute with STAR WARS: THE TINY BOOK OF GROGU appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Leo Tarot Horoscopes: July 2021

    Leo! Your tarotscope is here to help you in 2021.

  • The fourth stimulus check isn't dead yet — here's how it could still happen

    It may be a long shot, but another relief payment could find its way to Biden's desk.

  • Unemployment lifeline disappears for millions of Americans

    It's not just the extra $300. A subset of workers around the country is getting shut out of the unemployment system altogether.Driving the news: Of the 26 states cutting topped-up benefits, all but four are ending (or have already ended) the program that allowed self-employed, gig and freelance workers to collect jobless aid.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: It's part of a grand experiment underway in states across

  • Biden faces new heat to cancel $50K in student loan debt, keep payments frozen

    Lawmakers push harder for massive loan forgiveness and want longer moratorium.

  • Randall Otis Performs Stand-Up

    Daily Show writer Randall Otis makes his network television debut with this stand-up set at the beautiful Ed Sullivan Theater. #Colbert #Comedy #RandallOtis

  • The tax shock that could save Social Security

    If they come for our Social Security and Medicare checks in a few years’ time – and there is an ominous chance that they might – the month just past will be worth remembering. It was in June 2021 that we got clear confirmation that we could rescue our country’s retirement system simply, fairly and without breaking a sweat. ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative public interest website, got hold of the secret tax filings of the superrich.

  • This Immigrant Came to the U.S. With $1,000. Now He's Worth $2.3 Million

    It isn't how much you start with that matters. What matters are the decisions you make with your money.

  • NVIDIA's Stock Split Is Almost Here: Here's What You Should Know

    In late May, graphics chip-maker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) surprised shareholders with an announcement that it would execute a four-for-one stock split. The stock split is finally almost here. Shares of NVIDIA have notably soared recently.

  • 3 Stocks That Should Bounce Back in the Second Half of 2021

    A lot of promising growth stocks failed to shine through the first six months of 2021. Let's go over three potential comeback stories.

  • These 2 Stocks Are in Rally Mode: Here’s How High They Can Go

    By appearances, we’re in a period of sustained and steady growth. The main indexes are showing rising trends; the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ both reached new record levels in recent sessions, while the Dow Jones average is hovering just below its all-time high. A combination of low interest rates and a general feeling that inflationary pressures are temporary are helping to buoy stocks. The broad equity gains give investors a wide choice in growth stocks. Plenty of companies have seen their shares m

  • 1 Great Income Stock That Could Double Its Dividend

    As a general rule, stock price growth and dividend income tend to be hard to find in the same stock. High dividend stocks tend to be in mature businesses like public utilities, which grow more or less in line with the overall economy. Stocks that are in growth mode typically eschew dividends, preferring to use precious capital to grow the business.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 2nd of August. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the...

  • Why the Bitcoin Craze Is Just Another Fad

    You’ve heard the buzz about Bitcoin, and you want in. Really? Why? Is it because you understand and believe in the long-term value of cryptocurrency, or is this merely the fear of missing out talking? Here are some warning signs I see to stay away from Bitcoin.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021

    As talk of rising inflation picks up, now is the perfect time to consider putting dividend stocks to work in your portfolio. The following five dividend stocks can comfortably be bought hand over first for the second half of 2021. Arguably the most attractive income stock to combat inflation is mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).