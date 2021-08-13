New child tax credit payments are on the way, but 4 million kids may be missed

Sigrid Forberg
·4 min read
New child tax credit payments are on the way, but 4 million kids may be missed
New child tax credit payments are on the way, but 4 million kids may be missed

The second round of mid-month "family stimulus checks" is on the way — direct deposits and paper checks began going out on Friday

Roughly 35 million households are receiving up to $300 per child each month through the end of the year, under a temporary expansion of the child tax credit.

While the IRS says nearly 60 million kids were covered by the first payments, in July, new research indicates millions of children whose families are eligible for the credit are at risk of being left out. But it’s not too late for parents to fix that.

The expanded credit is worth up to $3,600 per kid

Little girl with pigtails with pile of coins, writing a note on a table.
People Image Studio / Shutterstock

The beefed-up child tax credit for 2021 was included in the $1.9 trillion COVID rescue bill President Joe Biden signed in March.

It's worth as much as $3,000 for each child ages 6 through 17, and $3,600 for kids under 6. Households are receiving half the credit through the monthly payments — of up to $250 or $300 — during the second half of this year, and they can collect the rest through tax refunds when they file their 2021 returns next year.

Families can spend the cash however they like, whether to pay for essentials like food and diapers, cover routine bills, or deal with debt.

The credit begins to phase out for households headed by couples earning $150,000 or more, and individuals making $75,000 or above. And, it completely cuts off at incomes of $170,000 for couples filing jointly, and $95,000 for single earners.

But many lower-income households may also be shut out.

Why the cash is missing eligible families

Serious couple with little girl counting budget at home
Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock

Approximately 4 million children from poorer households are at risk of missing out on the money because their parents haven't provided the IRS with their identification and payment details, according to a report from the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The 4 million include:

  • 2.3 million kids who don't appear on a current tax return but who have health insurance.

  • Uninsured children who aren't accounted for on tax returns.

  • About 1.6 million babies expected in 2021 who will qualify for Medicaid coverage.

The IRS has said repeatedly that most households don’t have to do anything to get their child tax credit cash. But that's assuming the families have filed tax returns that provide the IRS with the income, banking and mailing address information needed to make the payments.

Many of the kids in danger of being left out are from immigrant families that are hesitant or unable to file their taxes, or they have parents who are struggling with IRS tools, including its child tax credit portal, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says.

How families can claim the money

Cheerful Father And Son Watching Laptop Together, Relaxing On Couch At Home.
Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Families who miss out on the child credit payments for July and August can get the IRS all of the necessary the information in time to start receiving their payments in September. They can then claim the first two installments on their 2021 taxes.

Households that don’t typically file their taxes will want to get their returns in immediately.

Meanwhile, parents who need to update their number of dependent children, banking information or mailing address have until Aug. 30 to make the changes via the IRS update portal, so the September payment will be in the correct amount and will go to the right place.

The portal also allows parents to opt out of the monthly payments in favor of taking a lump-sum next year at tax time — which could help reduce their tax liability, or be used for a big family splurge.

What to do if you won't get any child credit payments

Unhappy Family Sitting On Sofa Looking At Bills
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

If your child tax credit payments are missing, or if you earn too much to qualify, here are a few options to essentially give yourself a family stimulus check:

  • Deal with your debt. Credit cards are convenient, but if you’ve been relying on them to carry you through the pandemic, you may now be facing a pile of expensive interest. Tackle those balances by folding them into a lower-interest debt consolidation loan. You'll slash the cost of your debt, to help you pay it off faster.

  • Cut your insurance payments. If you haven’t shopped around for a better rate on your auto insurance lately, you might easily be paying hundreds of dollars too much each year. A little comparison shopping could find you a lower price for your coverage. You can use the same trick to get a better deal on homeowners insurance when the time comes to buy or renew your policy.

  • Turn your pennies into a portfolio. Even if you know very little about investing, you can still earn some returns in today’s red-hot stock market. A wildly popular app helps you build a portfolio using just your "spare change" from everyday purchases.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down

    The second installment of the child tax credit advance payments was sent out on August 13. In order to check the status and see if you will be getting a payment, the IRS has set up an online portal...

  • Second round of Child Tax Credit checks hits accounts

    Federal data shows fewer families struggled to pay their bills after the July round of the new monthly payments.

  • Dutch PM Rutte hopes to lift social distancing rules Sept 20

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said the government is considering lifting social distancing rules on Sept. 20 as COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands ease. In the week ended Aug. 10, cases fell by 14% in the Netherlands to 103 per 100,000 inhabitants, the country's National Institute for Health (RIVM) found. However, Rutte said some pandemic restrictions are still needed for now, including keeping nightclubs and restaurants closed after midnight.

  • In desperation, U.S. scours for countries willing to house Afghan refugees

    President Joe Biden's administration has been holding secret talks with more countries than previously known in a desperate attempt to secure deals to temporarily house at-risk Afghans who worked for the U.S. government, four U.S. officials told Reuters. The previously unreported discussions with such countries as Kosovo and Albania underscore the administration's desire to protect U.S.-affiliated Afghans from Taliban reprisals while safely completing the process of approving their U.S. visas. With the Taliban tightening their grip https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/embassies-get-staff-out-afghanistan-taliban-claim-two-big-cities-2021-08-13 on Afghanistan at a shockingly swift pace, the United States on Thursday announced it would send 1,000 personnel to Qatar to accelerate the processing of applications for Special Immigrant Visas (SIV).

  • Here's how Americans used their first Child Tax Credit payment

    Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa breaks down Americans use of the Child Tax Credit payment and when to expect the next payment.&nbsp;

  • My mother passed her condo onto me through a quitclaim process before she died. Do I owe any taxes on it?

    'I was told by my income tax preparer that she should have paid some kind of a tax. But she never filed income taxes for years as she was not required to because of her low income.'

  • Non-Rich People Are Sharing Clever Ways To Save Money, And They're Genius

    We could all use these...View Entire Post ›

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

    Its products play a significant role in producing semiconductors for the car industry, cementing future growth potential.

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • Student loans: FOIA data reveals tons of 'underwater borrowers' ahead of repayment cliff

    Federal data reveals that despite the interest-free payment pause allowing borrowers to find some breathing room during the pandemic, two-thirds of nearly 430,000 student loan borrowers were still "underwater" — meaning that they still haven't been able to make a dent on their original balance.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Zillow July 2021-July 2022 Home Value and Sales Forecast

    Zillow expects home values to grow 12.1% between July 2021 and July 2022, and to end 2021 up 20.3% from December 2020. The post Zillow July 2021-July 2022 Home Value and Sales Forecast appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Why I'm Not Doing a Thing to Prepare for the Next Stock Market Crash

    Is anyone else tired of stock market crash warnings? During a stock market crash, there's really only one way to lose money -- sell off investments when they're down. Thankfully, I've worked hard to build up an emergency fund with enough money to cover about a year's worth of bills.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Amid calls to #TaxTheChurches – what and how much do US religious organizations not pay the taxman?

    Megachurches can be megarich. Allan Baxter/Getty ImagesThe hashtag #TaxTheChurches began trending on Twitter in mid-July. The spark was allegations about the wealth of celebrity pastor Joel Osteen. But it wasn’t the first time that “tax the churches” has circulated. In fact it is slogan that long predates social media – Frank Zappa was singing it back in 1981 and Mark Twain expressed similar sentiments many decades before that. As a sociologist of religion, I’ve long been interested in why relig

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,