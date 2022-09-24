Child Tax Credit: Which States Have Expanded Payments and For How Long?

FG Trade Latin / iStock.com

On Dec. 31, 2021, the expanded child tax credit expired when Congress failed to renew it. The last checks issued went out on the 15th of the month, leaving millions of families out of luck.

Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now

Explore: Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022

Under the American Rescue Plan, the expanded child tax credit had gone from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children over the age of six, and to $3,600 up from $2,000 for children under the age of six. It also bumped up the age limit from 16 to 17 and let families receive monthly checks of $250 or $300 per child, instead of getting the credit in the form of a tax refund.

Roughly 35 million families benefited from the initiative and according to the Columbia Center on Poverty and Social Policy since July 2021, when the first batch of monthly checks was issued, the U.S child poverty rate dropped from 15.8% to 11.9% — the lowest rate since data was first recorded in the 1960s.

But eligible families in certain states can still get some version of the expanded child tax credit, according to the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP). Here’s a look at what select states are offering:

California

Families eligible for the CalEITC — the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit — who have a child under the age of 6 might also be able to receive the Young Child Tax Credit, which provides up to $1,000 to families no matter their earnings status. The cap will be adjusted each year to keep up with inflation. This is a permanent credit.

Colorado

Colorado offers a refundable, income-limited credit of $600 for children under the age of 6. The credit will be available to qualifying families in January 2023. This is a permanent credit.

Connecticut

Connecticut provided one-time tax rebates up to $250 per child under 19. Families must be middle-income earners or less.

Idaho

In 2018, Idaho tacked on nonrefundable dependent credits worth $205 to their tax codes. This is due to expire in January 2026. Children must be under the age of 17.

Story continues

Maine

In 2018, Maine also tacked on nonrefundable dependent credits to their tax codes, worth $300 per child under the age of 17. This is a permanent credit.

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, the household dependent tax credit replaced the state’s deduction for household dependents. It now gives $180 per dependent and $360 for two or more. Dependents must be under the age of 12 or over 65. Taxpayers can choose between this credit or the dependent care tax credit but not both. These credits are available in addition to the state’s standard dependent exemption. This is a permanent credit.

New Jersey

New Jersey’s credit caps at $500 per child under the age of 6. This is a permanent credit.

New Mexico

New Mexico offers a maximum tax credit of $175 for each child under the age of 17. This credit is set to expire Jan. 1, 2027.

New York

New York has a refundable credit worth $330 per child under the age of 17 and over the age of 4 — or 33 percent of the federal credit — whichever amounts to more. This is a permanent credit.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma gives families $100 per child under the age of 17. This is a permanent credit.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island issued one-time tax rebates of $250 per child (up to 3 children) under 19 from low- and middle-income families in their states.

Vermont

Vermont’s child tax credit caps at $1,000 per child under the age of 6. This is a permanent credit.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Child Tax Credit: Which States Have Expanded Payments and For How Long?