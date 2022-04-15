Child Tax Credit Survey Shows 79% of People Spent Money on Food

David Nadelle
·2 min read
Koh Sze Kiat / Getty Images
Koh Sze Kiat / Getty Images

In 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) expanded the Child Tax Credit (CTC) significantly for one year, making it the largest U.S. child tax credit ever and providing most working families with $3,000 per child under 18 years of age and $3,600 per child six and younger.

See: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring
Find: 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

The ARP also made the credit fully refundable and provided tax credit options for families to take half the credit in six monthly payments. Between July and December 2021, 39 million households with 65 million children — 88% of children in the United States — automatically received payments of between $250 and $300.

Using the Household Pulse Survey, a collaborative survey done with more than a dozen top federal agency partners to study how the coronavirus pandemic affected households across the U.S. from a social and economic perspective, analysts at Quote Wizard have looked at how families have spent their payments and how child tax credit spending habits vary from state to state.

Child Tax Credit Spending Overall Results

Not surprisingly, most Americans surveyed spent their expanded Child Tax Credit to buy food, clothing and accommodations. Seventy-nine percent of people used part of their credit to buy food, followed by 46% on clothing and 40% each on housing and utilities.

CTC recipients also spent money on vehicle and debt payments (26%), education (21%), childcare (16%), recreational goods (8%), transportation (7%) and afterschool programs (5%). Four percent of responders claimed to have put part of their credit into savings and 2% used some credit to make a charitable donation.

Child Tax Credit Spending by State

Across all spending categories, the survey found that what people spent their child tax credit money on differs from state to state. For example, in the largest spending category, 96% of Alaskans spent their money on food, compared to 58% of people from Rhode Island.

But 61% of people from Rhode Island spent money on housing, while only 23% of people did in Maryland. Sixty-two percent of people from both North Carolina and Oklahoma spent money on clothing, whereas only 31% did in Wyoming.

POLL: Where Have You Cut Back Most Because of Inflation?
Discover: 38% of Recipients Say the Child Tax Credit Is Reducing Their Refund — Will This Be the Case for You?

How Americans Spent the Child Tax Credit

Overall, most people surveyed nationwide said they use their CTC money to pay debts (25%). 18% mostly spent it and 13% mostly saved it.

At the state level, Arizona had the highest number of people putting money toward existing debt (33%), Maine and Vermont had the highest number of people saving money (21%) and Alaska had the highest number of people who spent most of the tax credit (24%).

While the Child Tax Credit monthly payments ended December 2021, the other half of the money can be collected by filing 2021 taxes.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Child Tax Credit Survey Shows 79% of People Spent Money on Food

Recommended Stories

  • Child Advocacy Center gets support from Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

    Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, Chairman and CEOJohn Castle and President Kurt Miller, stepped up to support BCCADSV with a check for $50,000.

  • Meet the woman bringing fairytale princesses to life for Shreveport's kids (and adults too)

    Ever wanted to meet a fairy tale princess? This Shreveport business gives you the chance to live out your royal dreams.

  • Brooklyn subway shooter appears in court, faces life in prison on terrorism charge

    Frank R. James is being held without bail after prosecutor said he "presents a severe and ongoing danger to the community."

  • Overturned semi forces shutdown on SR-528

    The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overturned semi crash in Brevard County.

  • Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder and says he's 'not sure' his takeover bid will be successful

    The billionaire is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder after Vanguard Group swooped in to snap up a 10.3% stake, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When Does a Senior Citizen on Social Security Stop Filing Taxes?

    Tax Tip of the Day: If Social Security is your sole source of income, then you don't need to file a tax return - but other forms of income are taxable.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • The Musk-Twitter Saga Is Getting Complicated. Here’s What Legal Experts Say Could Happen Next.

    Musk's Twitter investment is now out in the open. And he won't be able to hide any changes going forward.

  • Why I Bought Both a New Car and a New House While Prices Were Up

    Home prices have been soaring throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with costs driven up by low mortgage rates leading to high demand at the same time when the supply of properties was limited. Despite the fact that home prices were hitting recent record highs and cars have been selling for above market price, I purchased both a home and a car in the last 12 months.

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

    Passive income can mean different things to different people, including the folks at the IRS, which has a whole set of rules about income derived from businesses in which you don't materially participate. For our purposes here, we'll consider passive income to be that income you get from investing in assets that generate cash flow simply because you put money into them. The stock market is a great place to do just that, and there's no shortage of dividend-paying stocks to choose from.

  • Two Founder-Led Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever

    Chris Zook, the author of The Founder's Mentality, finds that founder-led businesses are more innovative because they exhibit business insurgency (the ability to buck industry norms or form new industries entirely), a "front-line obsession" with their business, and an ownership mindset that aligns them with investors. The same positive attributes that founders bring to publicly traded companies can also be applied to cryptocurrencies. It's hard to find a better team of founders, in crypto or equity markets, than the leaders of Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), Do Kwon and Daniel Shin.

  • 7.5 million student loan borrowers will get a ‘fresh start’—and a credit score boost—when payments resume

    As many as 7.5 million federal student loan borrowers could have their default status expunged when payments resume.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Inflation-Hedging Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years.

    In a market filled with volatility and uncertainty like the one we are currently in, it's never a bad idea to look for strong dividend stocks that can pay reliable passive income. With the consumer price index, a measure of the prices of goods and services that Americans use every day, having risen 8.5% year over year in March, inflation is surging. Three stocks that do this are the real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR); the popular food brand General Mills (NYSE: GIS); and America's second-largest bank by assets, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine U

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Here's when Indiana's $125 automatic taxpayer refund will hit your account

    Indiana residents will be payed either by check or through direct deposit, depending on how they filed their 2021 tax returns.

  • Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

    Stock exchanges in the U.S. will be close on Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday, but the bond market opens for an abbreviated session.