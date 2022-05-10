Lexington teacher saw no ‘red flags’ during home visit before student was killed

One week before 5-year-old Skyler Williams was killed, her school conducted a home visit and didn’t find any major issues, according to her teacher.

But now Skyler’s mother, 43-year-old Nikki James, is accused of killing Skyler and her 13-year-old son Deon Williams, according to Lexington police. James is facing two murder charges, according to court records.

Cerise Bouchard, Skyler’s teacher, said she has been doing home visits her entire career and saw nothing alarming during the trip to Nikki James’ residence one week before what officials described as a fatal stabbing/cutting incident. It was the second home visit conducted at James’ residence, Bouchard said.

Bouchard also said she walked Skyler to and from Mary Todd Elementary School everyday.

“When people say that there’s no judgment and no sense to be made of it, they’re 100% right,” Bouchard said. “I’ve been doing home visits for a long time, my entire career has been devoted to different families and there wasn’t a single red flag leading up to that.”

In addition to the school’s at-home visit, Lexington police confirmed officers conducted a welfare check at the same location on May 1. A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department declined to elaborate on the details of the check.

The incident happened on May 2. Police said they were dispatched to the 400 block of Rogers Road at 7:20 p.m. for a report of an injured person. The fire department said they responded to a report of a stabbing/cutting incident and transported three people to the hospital.

The coroner confirmed the children’s death at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Bouchard has since researched similar incidents involving child fatalities, which revealed consistent circumstances to last Monday’s incident. She described that as heartbreaking.

“I know that this community is so supportive,” Bouchard said. “People were watching out for the kids and making calls ahead of time. Our whole school was there for them.”

Dozens of members of the community came out to the apartment complex on Rogers Road Monday evening for a balloon release honoring Williams and her brother. The event was hosted by FaithPointe Church, within walking distance of the apartment complex.

The church’s senior pastor, Terry Lewis, said he wanted to provide some kind of opportunity for the community to mourn and heal together since the tragic event has impacted so many people.

Speakers also encouraged people to pray for James.

James, 43, was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon on two charges of murder – domestic violence.

James told witnesses she “killed her children,” according to an arrest citation filled out by Lexington police. Responding officers found James covered in blood outside of her apartment. The kids were found dead inside, according to the citation.

James is due in court for an arraignment on Tuesday.