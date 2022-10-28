Child and teen among 4 injured in shooting; 3-year-old grazed by bullet, Memphis police say

A child and a teen are among three people taken to the hospital after being shot in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Hamilton Street around 8 p.m. on Oct. 27.

A 3-year-old girl was found at the scene but was not taken to the hospital, MPD said.

She was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

Three victims ages 20, 16, and 9 were taken to Methodist Hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived.

All three victims are listed as non-critical.

No suspect information was released.

