Child texts grandma for help after finding mom dead at home, Texas cops say

A 26-year-old mother was found dead Thursday morning in her home by family members, according to San Antonio police.

The woman had 5- and 8-year-old children, and one of them texted their grandmother concerned about their mom, MySanAntonio.com reported. The grandmother found her daughter dead inside the home at 10 a.m., according to the publication.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said foul play is suspected, but he did not provide details on how the woman died, according to WOAI.

The children are uninjured and with family, KSAT reported.

McManus said there is a person of interest, according to a KENS live stream.

“We’ll have this case closed sooner rather than later,” he said.

Police have not identified the mother or any information related to the suspect.