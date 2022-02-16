Child under age 10 killed in overnight homicide in Kansas City, woman in custody

A woman was taken into custody after officers responded to a disturbance where they found a child dead, the Kansas City Police Department said.

The child was under age 10.

The homicide drew reaction from Mayor Quinton Lucas, who called for justice.

“We don’t yet know why an elementary school aged child was killed this morning, but we understand the pain a family, school, and community are facing,” Lucas tweeted. “May we see that the assailants are swiftly brought to justice and may we resolve to avoid more preventable tragedies like this.”

We don’t yet know why an elementary school aged child was killed this morning, but we understand the pain a family, school, and community are facing. May we see that the assailants are swiftly brought to justice and may we resolve to avoid more preventable tragedies like this. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 16, 2022

Just before midnight Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the department.

They forced entry into the residence based on the exigent circumstances, Foreman said. Officers found a child under age 10 dead.

A woman was arrested at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area looking for witnesses and crime scene personnel processed the scene.

The homicide is the city’s 19th killing this year. It’s the second involving a child, according to data compiled by The Star.

In 2021, 25 children were killed across the metro area.

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.