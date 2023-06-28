A child under the age of 10 has been shot every day this week in Milwaukee, according to police

Every day this week a child under the age of 10 has been shot, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

In the last four days, seven people under the age of 18 have been shot, including the three children under the age of 10, police said. All of the children who have been shot in the last four days are expected to survive, they said.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee police said a 2-year-old boy was shot on the 4200 block of North 27th Street around 7:20 p.m. A little more than 20 minutes later, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were shot on the 2100 block of North 37th Street, according to police. Police do not have anyone in custody in either incident.

On Monday, police said a 9-year-old boy was shot on the 2500 block of North 35th Street around 9:20 p.m. He was hospitalized with a non-fatal injury. As of Monday, police did not have anyone in custody.

On Sunday, a 7-year-old boy was shot and the child's 37-year-old mother was taken into custody, according to police. The incident took place in the 1500 block of South 22nd Street around 9:45 p.m.

Two teens shot over the weekend

Two 16-year-old boys were shot in separate incidents over the weekend. The first shooting took place Saturday around 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Sherman Boulevard, according to police. The teen was hospitalized with non-fatal injuries. On Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 2800 block of North 58th Street, shortly after 9 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents in the last four days should contact MPD at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

Children increasingly becoming victims

Children are increasingly becoming victims of gun violence in Milwaukee. This year, 10 children have died in homicides, including nine shootings, which is lower than 2022's pace.

However, from 2016 to 2019, no more than 10 children 17 and younger died by homicide in Milwaukee, but 20 or more have been killed in each of the three years since then, according to police and the city's Homicide Review Commission. Twenty-seven child victims were reported in 2022, according to police.

The issue is not just local. Nationally, in 2020, firearm-related injuries surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death for young people, defined as persons 1 to 19 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Criminologists and local officials have pointed toward a range of possible causes, including increased gun carrying and lingering effects of the pandemic, which may have had a larger impact on children.

