Child Victims Act, A$AP Rocky case, Julián Castro’s anti-Trump ad: 5 things to know Wednesday

New York sex abuse victims get new chance to seek justice

Thousands of victims of child sexual abuse in New York will have the chance to seek civil justice against their abusers beginning Wednesday. That's because a key provision of the state Child Victims Act opens up a one-year, one-time-only period where victims can file claims against their abusers and the institutions that harbored them, regardless of how long ago the abuse took place. Victims spent years lobbying lawmakers, asserting that the state's statute of limitations for child sex crimes was too restrictive. Passage of the Child Victims Act gave accusers one year to file previously expired civil claims; victims can't seek criminal charges. State courts are bracing for a barrage of cases as soon as the filing window opens.

Julián Castro’s anti-Trump ad to be shown around Trump’s golf course

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and 2020 Democratic presidential contender Julián Castro will run an anti-Trump ad on Wednesday, aimed at catching the president’s attention. The 30-second video will be shown on Fox and Friends in the media market surrounding the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the president is staying. In the ad, Castro addresses Trump directly, criticizing him for his "go back" tweets about progressive female congresswomen and inflammatory comments about racial minorities and immigrants. Castro also links him to the recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. "As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists," Castro said.

A$AP Rocky to receive verdict on assault case in Sweden

American rapper A$AP Rocky will know if he has been found guilty of assault by a Swedish court on Wednesday. Rocky was released from prison earlier this month to await his ruling after he pleaded not guilty, with two other defendants, and claimed they were acting in self-defense when they became involved in a street brawl with an Afghan immigrant in Stockholm on June 30. The case attracted global scrutiny after celebrities, including Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, brought it to President Donald Trump's attention, who offered to post bail for Rocky. Sweden does not have a bail system. The case also sparked a diplomatic feud between Trump and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. Over the weekend, Rocky took the stage as a headliner for Real Street Festival in Anaheim, California, in his first performance since his legal situation made national headlines.

Pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong expected to resume

The pro-democracy demonstrations that caused mass cancellations and disruptions in Hong Kong’s busy airport are expected to resume Wednesday.< Two months ago, demonstrators took to the streets in opposition to a bill that would allow the extradition of people in Hong Kong to stand trial in Communist Party-ruled mainland China. Many Hong Kong residents feared that the bill would erode the civil liberties and political freedoms set up under a 1997 agreement that established an arrangement deemed "one country, two systems" that allows Hong Kong to operate as a semiautonomous region. President Donald Trump described the unrest as a "tough situation" but stopped short of criticizing Beijing over its handling of the situation, even as some Republicans in Washington warned China to not crack down on the protesters.

NFL partners with Roc Nation to help select music for flagship event

Roc Nation, the entertainment management company founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z, has partnered with the NFL in an advisory role to help select music for the league's flagship event such as the Super Bowl. An official announcement is expected Wednesday. The partnership comes as the NFL continues to navigate its involvement in various social activism causes. It is expected that Roc Nation will help boost the NFL's "Inspire Change" program, which it launched in January.

