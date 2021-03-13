Child victim's family declines to pursue endangerment case

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Mar. 13—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony child endangerment charge that a Carl Junction man was facing.

Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said a count of first-degree child endangerment that Kevin R. Dyer, 34, had been facing was dismissed prior to a preliminary hearing Thursday in jasper County Circuit Court.

Dyer had been accused of pinning a male minor down on a bed with the full weight of his body and refusing to let him go during a disturbance Aug. 24 at a residence in Carl Junction. A probable-cause affidavit asserted that Dyer was incoherent and appeared to be extremely intoxicated to the police officer who was called to the residence.

Kenney said the boy's mother no longer wished to pursue prosecution of Dyer.

