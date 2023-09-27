Child walking near school hit by teen driver, Fresno police say. Teen was unlicensed

A 12-year-old student was recovering Wednesday after being struck by a car near a middle school, Fresno police said.

A 17-year-old was turning onto Olive Avenue from Ninth Street at the corner of Yosemite Middle School about 7:30 a.m., police said.

The teen, who turned out to be unlicensed, hit a girl crossing the street, police said.

The 12-year-old was scuffed up but none of her injuries were considered serious, police said in a news release.

She was taken to a Fresno-area hospital after her parents arrived.

Neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

There have been at least two other crashes in September involving children and motorists. An 11-year-old was dragged by a car Sept. 8 and 11 students at a bus stop were struck by a truck Sept. 6.