Finally! Good News for the Child Who Watched Police Kill His Black Aunt
The City of Fort Worth, Texas has agreed to pay Zion Carr a $3.5 million settlement for witnessing the deadly police shooting of his aunt Atatiana Jefferson.
The traumatic incident happened in 2019, when Carr was just 8 years old. The child was at Jefferson’s home when former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot her to death. Dean was responding to a call asking for a welfare check on the 28-year-old.
Per the lawsuit, Jefferson grabbed her gun — which she legally owned — to protect herself and went to the window to see what was going on. Body camera footage released by police revealed Dean and his partner looking through a window with a flashlight.
They screamed for Jefferson to put her hands up right before she was shot. The welfare check request was made because a neighbor saw the front door to Jefferson’s house was open. Her family said it was left ajar to let cool air in, the lawsuit states.
Last year, Dean was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for Jefferson’s death. Zion Carr will receive lump sum payments to cover the cost of living and a college savings plan up to age 40.
