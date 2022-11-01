Child, woman injured in Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield

NORTH PLAINFIELD – Police are searching for the driver of a gold or black sedan who struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place on Halloween night.

Police said they responded around 6:22 p.m. Monday to the intersection on a report of a hit-and-run crash.

Police described the victims as a 21-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy who were both transported to an area trauma center for treatment. Police did not indicate if the two were out trick-or-treating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the North Plainfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 908-769-2973 or the Traffic Unit at 908-769-2931. Callers can remain anonymous.

