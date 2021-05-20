Child, woman injured in separate shootings into St. Petersburg homes, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A woman and child were injured early Friday when they were struck inside their homes by what investigators believe were stray bullets.

The first shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. on the 2300 block 7th Street S. According to St. Petersburg police, an 11-year-old boy woke up when a bullet struck his foot.

Then, about 1:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of 21st St S, a 43-year-old woman woke up in bed with a gunshot wound to her lower leg.

Police said neither person’s injuries were life-threatening. Their names have not been released.

In both cases, police suspect the bullets were stray rounds fired outside of the homes, which are about a mile apart. Detectives were working to determine if the shootings were related but the preliminary investigation suggested they are not.

Police asked anyone with information on either shooting to call 727-893-7711 or text “SPPD” and your tip to TIP411.