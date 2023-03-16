Childcare tax trap means parents are better off with £34,000 pay cut

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt meets children during a visit to Busy Bees Battersea Nursery in south London, after delivering his Budget earlier in the day on March 15, 2023 in London, England. Highlights of the 2023 budget are an increase in the tax-free allowance for pensions which the Chancellor hopes will stem the number of people taking retirement, a package of help for swimming pools affected by the increase in energy bills and changes to childcare support for parents on universal credit. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** - Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images

An "absurd" tax trap caused by Jeremy Hunt's childcare reforms means that high-earning parents would be better off if they took a £34,000 pay cut.

A parent with two young children earning £130,000 will be worse off than one earning £99,000 after the Chancellor extended 30 hours a week of free childcare to all working parents with toddlers older than nine months, warned the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Robert Joyce, deputy director of the IFS, said: “A presumably-unintended effect of [Wednesday’s] childcare announcements is to exacerbate one of the most severe distortions you are ever likely to see within a tax and benefit system.”

Free childcare entitlements, as well as access to the tax-free childcare subsidy scheme, are limited to families where neither parent earns £100,000 or more.

If a parent gets a pay rise that tips them over this benchmark, they face a cliff-edge for childcare support.

The IFS said: “Families can easily be worse off overall even after a substantial pay rise."

Mr Hunt’s extension of free childcare means that this tax trap has been multiplied. Families are now much more likely to find their free entitlements are at stake for two or more children at a time.

A parent with a one- and three-year-old, whose childcare provider charges the average English rate for 40 hours per week, will effectively lose £14,500 in disposable income if their salary hits £100,000, the IFS calculated.

They would not be better off until their pre-tax pay hit £134,500. This means that a parent earning £130,000 would be worse off than if they earned £99,000.

Those with higher childcare costs face even more extreme distortions.

If the same parent was paying average London childcare rates for 50 hours a week, their disposable income would plunge by £20,000 if their pre-tax earnings hit £100,000. They would not be better off until their pre-tax pay reached £144,500.

Parents therefore have a massive incentive to keep their taxable income below £100,000 before their children start school.

Mr Joyce said: “This is somewhat ironic in a budget that was so focused on work incentives, though the easiest response to this distortion will typically be to make large pension contributions for short periods when children are young.”

If a London parent was earning £139,000, they would have a higher disposable income if they paid £40,000 per year into their pension pot.

This approach works in tandem with the Chancellor’s move to raise the annual limit on tax-free pension contributions from £40,000 to £60,000.