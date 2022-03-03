Childers sues Escambia County commissioners to force repayment of retirement contributions

Escambia County Clerk of Court Pam Childers and the Escambia County Commission are now involved in dueling lawsuits.

The Escambia County Commission sued Childers in January after she withheld all contributions to a local retirement plan known as the ICMA 401(a) plan.

Childers responded to the County Commission Tuesday and Wednesday, first seeking to get the county's lawsuit quashed and then filing her own lawsuit to force the three county commissioners to repay the retirement contributions she alleges they have received unlawfully through the county's local retirement plan.

"If the Court agrees that this more than $40,000 a year contribution into a commissioner’s private retirement fund is not authorized, the money contributed should be repaid into the public treasury," Ed Fleming, lead attorney for Childers in the dispute, said in a statement to the News Journal.

The county has had its current local retirement plan since 1997, but it was rarely used until 2018. As written, the plan lets senior-level county staff and county commissioners opt out of the Florida Retirement System and enroll in the ICMA 401(a) plan instead.

The county pays out the same amount of money whether a commissioner is enrolled in FRS or the local plan. However, the local plan is personally much more lucrative for each individual commissioner as the contributions deposited into their account amount to 51% of their annual salary. In the FRS system, a commissioner would only see a little more than 8% of their annual salary contributed.

Commissioner Robert Bender enrolled in the local plan after he was elected in 2018. Commissioners Steven Barry and Lumon May enrolled in the local plan after their re-election in 2020.

Controversy erupted over the plan last year when Barry put forward a plan to seek back pay for the years he and others missed out on the plan because he said the county did not properly inform him of the plan's benefits.

Barry withdrew the back pay plan after public outcry, but Childers said continuing contributions to the ICMA plan was unlawful. For the last five months of 2021, Childers acted under her authority as county comptroller to only authorize the 8% contribution rate rather than the full 51%.

In January, she blocked all contributions for the three commissioners' ICMA plan contributions, and the county responded by filing suit against Childers.

Troy Rafferty with the Levin Papantonio Rafferty law firm is representing the County Commission pro-bono on the issue, and asked the court to rule that Childers had no discretion to block the contributions because the program is legal.

Rafferty noted that other counties had similar plans and specifically pointed to DeSoto County's local retirement plan that has at least one commissioner enrolled.

Childers' attorneys responded Tuesday with two filings in the case.

The first was a 42-page filing responding to the county's complaint specifically answering each paragraph of the complaint. In a separate 38-page filing, Childers' attorney laid out the legal argument why the court should quash the county's request.

Additionally, Fleming filed Childers' new lawsuit Wednesday.

Although filed as a separate lawsuit for legal technical reasons, Fleming said they will ask the court to combine the two cases.

Okaloosa Circuit Court Judge William Stone is overseeing the case after judges in Escambia County recused themselves.

In the filings, Fleming points to legal precedents across the state of county clerks and comptrollers refusing to pay expenditures authorized by a county commission after a clerk deems the payment as unlawful.

One notable case cited is from the 1960s when the Escambia County Commission and Escambia County Comptroller Joe Flowers battled each other over paying a county vendor that Flowers said wasn't competitively bid.

The courts then sided with Flowers, ruling if the comptroller determines payment is unlawful, the comptroller is required to refuse payment.

In the 1970s, the Florida Legislature merged the duties of Clerk of Court and Comptroller for most Florida counties. Escambia County's offices weren't merged until 1995 when Flowers was disgraced and removed from office by the governor after losing the county $15 million in a high-risk investment scheme.

While both sides put forward different arguments over the legality of the ICMA plan, the crux of the arguments comes down to the interpretation of a single paragraph of Florida law.

The law lays out requirements for counties to be able to create annuity programs.

The County Commission argues a single sentence gives the county the ability to create programs for any county employee, regardless of the other requirements listed in the law, even for county commissioners.

The law says local retirement plans can be established for "county personnel."

Childers' attorneys argue the county is taking that sentence out of context, calling the commission's interpretation a "legal fiction." Childers' attorneys point out the word "personnel" does not include commissioners, as elsewhere in the same chapter the word "personnel" clearly refers to county employees not elected officials.

"To use a few words of a statute that are taken out of context is the personification of deception," Childers' court filing said.

The argument concludes the retirement contributions are "additional unauthorized compensation and thus is illegal."

No hearing has been set in the case.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pam Childers counter-sues Escambia County over retirement payments