Childhood friend of 2021 Clayton County murder victim arrested, another man at large

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a 2021 homicide.

Clayton County police officials said on June 9, 2021, at 9:45 p.m., officers received reports of a home invasion at a residence on Hwy 85 in Riverdale.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound lying on the floor of an apartment. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as Norman E. Johnson III.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After an investigation that lasted a little over two years, officers obtained arrest warrants for Nicholas Lloyd Price (18 years old at the time of the crime) and Tremain Jackson (21 years old at the time of the crime).

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

As detectives sifted through several suspects, possible motives, and numerous leads, one tip provided by a member of Johnson’s family helped crack the case.

Authorities said the tip led detectives to Price, a childhood friend and former basketball teammate of Johnson.

After confirming information and examining evidence against Price, detectives began to look into who he hung out with, connecting them to Jackson.

Detectives determined that robbery was the motive behind the murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

Price has been taken into custody and was charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jackson remains at large and faces the same charges and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer.

On Oct. 11, 2023, a grand jury in Clayton County indicted Price and Jackson on all charges.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: