Childhood friend of Lucy Letby maintains belief in her innocence

Dawn Howe told the BBC’s Panorama: ‘We know she couldn’t have done anything that she’s accused of’ - BBC

Lucy Letby was sentenced to a whole life order for the murder of seven babies - Cheshire Constabulary/PA

A childhood friend of Lucy Letby reiterated her belief in her innocence minutes before she was sentenced to a whole life order for the murder of seven babies and attempted murder of six more.

Dawn Howe, who attended Aylestone Secondary School in Hereford with Letby, stood by her comments that she would “never believe that she’s guilty” unless the former nurse confessed to the crimes.

Approached by The Telegraph on Monday to ask whether she maintained her stance following her friend’s conviction, she replied: “I stand by that statement.”

In an interview with BBC’s Panorama, aired on Friday, she had said: “Unless Lucy turned around and said I’m guilty, I will never believe that she’s guilty. We know she couldn’t have done anything that she’s accused of, so without a doubt we stand by her.”

Ms Howe added: “I grew up with Lucy, and not a single thing that I’ve ever seen or witnessed of Lucy would let me for a moment believe she is capable of the things she’s accused of.”

She also claimed officers involved were “trying to build a case, to find someone culpable to find someone to blame”.

At Manchester Crown Court on Monday, Mr Justice Goss handed down a whole life order to Letby, saying there was “premeditation, calculation and cunning in your actions”.

Ms Howe is one of several friends and former colleagues of Letby who had offered their support throughout the trial. Janet Cox, an ex-colleague, is believed to have attended the trial on a number of occasions alongside Letby’s parents.

