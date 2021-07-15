Children in Need 2020 raised £57m, BBC says

Kylie Minogue performed on Children in Need's 40th anniversary show

Children in Need's 2020 charity appeal raised a total of £57m for good causes, the BBC has revealed.

November's audience-free event featured appearances from singers Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and Dolly Parton, footballer Marcus Rashford and fitness guru Joe Wicks.

It raised £37m on the night but donations continued to come in.

Organisers of the annual fundraising event have praised the "generosity of the public" during an uncertain period.

We're so grateful to announce our 2020 Appeal fundraising total, £57 million 💛



Thanks to each & every one of you who made this possible. Your support continues to change young lives across the UK 👏 pic.twitter.com/z5vvWUe3Ca — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) July 15, 2021

"Our supporters across the UK can be incredibly proud of this total, and the vital impact it's making," said Children in Need boss Simon Antrobus.

"After a year of immense challenge and uncertainty for children and young people facing disadvantage, this is a testament to the kindness and generosity of the Great British public that over the course of the pandemic we have delivered £73 million to help children and young people navigate through the challenges of Covid-19, providing a lifeline when it was needed most."

He added: "Our incredible supporters have shown once again that together we can change young lives, and that we will always be here for the children and young people across the UK that need us."

Throughout the pandemic, Children in Need has awarded 2,700 grants worth a combined £73m.

At its 40th anniversary event last year Wicks raised £2.5m for the appeal with a 24-hour workout challenge, while The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge raised £6m.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.