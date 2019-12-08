Children aged 11 and 12 charged with killing boy who was hit by car

The middle school on Rama Road where the victim was killed: Google

Authorities have charged two children with involuntary manslaughter after another child was hit by a car and killed, apparently following an argument.

Police said they charged the suspects, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, after interviewing them at a police station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The victim was an 11-year-old boy and is believed to have stepped out into the road during the alleged argument.

Police told local media: “This altercation led to the victim entering the roadway and ultimately being struck by a vehicle.”

The incident happened outside a local middle school on Rama Road.

According to local news channel WSOC TV, the victim had been walking home from the school with his brother when a group of children started following them.

The other children “pushed or punched” the victim and chased him into the road.

The victim was taken to hospital but died later of his injuries. The driver of the car was not charged.

Police did not release the names of the suspects due to their ages, police said.