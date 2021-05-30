Children in Amber Alert found safe near Mitchell after authorities apprehend suspects

May 30—The search for two missing children and their non-custodial parent ended 280 miles across South Dakota Saturday evening, with Davison County authorities bringing the case to a safe conclusion north of Mitchell.

The two children in the Amber Alert were recovered safely in northern Davison County on Saturday just after 8 p.m., according to the Davison County Sheriff's Office and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Authorities brought 37-year-old woman Katrina Joy Seay and a second individual into custody about 5 miles north of Mitchell on State Highway 37 at the intersection of 245th Street.

Seay was the named suspect in the Amber Alert issued Saturday afternoon, putting the public on the lookout for the missing children, the potential suspect and their vehicle. The alert said that the children were believed to be in immediate danger.

The missing children were 9-year-old girl Zyriah T. Seay, and 5-year-old Jeremiah Seay. Katrina Seay was listed as the children's non-custodial parent.

The Amber Alert put the public on the lookout for a green 2014 Chevrolet Cruz four-door sedan with vanity license plates.

Scanner traffic indicted law enforcement followed the suspect's car through the city of Mitchell, with the alleged suspect driving at speeds in excess of 80 mph in the city of Mitchell and 107 mph on the outskirts of the city,

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Davison County Sheriff's Office were among the law enforcement agencies that were involved in the pursuit.

According to Davison County Acting Sheriff Steve Harr, both of the children were deemed safe following the pursuit and turned over to protective services.

