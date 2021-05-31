Children in Amber Alert found safe near Mitchell after authorities apprehend suspects

May 31—The search for two abducted children and their noncustodial parent ended 280 miles across South Dakota Saturday evening north of Mitchell, with Davison County authorities bringing the case to a safe conclusion.

The two children in the Amber Alert were recovered safely in northern Davison County on Saturday just after 8 p.m., according to the Davison County Sheriff's Office and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Authorities brought 37-year-old woman Katrina Joy Seay and a second individual, Matthew Cabaniss, 40, of Rapid City, into custody about 5 miles north of Mitchell on State Highway 37 at the intersection of 245th Street. Officers with the state Highway Patrol followed the suspects driving along Highway 44.

The suspects later turned onto Interstate 90 heading east, while officers were pursuing the vehicle. No stops were initiated during the lengthy pursuit due to "safety reasons," according to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Seay was the named suspect in the Amber Alert issued Saturday afternoon, putting the public on the lookout for the missing children, the potential suspect and their vehicle. The alert said that the children were believed to be in immediate danger.

The missing children were 9-year-old girl Zyriah T. Seay and 5-year-old Jeremiah Seay. Katrina Seay was listed as the children's noncustodial parent. Katrina Seay allegedly abducted the children from the home their legal guardian's home in Custer, which was reported to the police at 12:48 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Amber Alert put the public on the lookout for a green 2014 Chevrolet Cruze four-door sedan with vanity license plates.

Scanner traffic indicated law enforcement followed the suspect's car through the city of Mitchell, with the alleged suspect driving at speeds in excess of 80 mph in the city of Mitchell and 107 mph on the outskirts of the city. Multiple witnesses reported the vehicle drove through downtown Mitchell and parts of residential areas, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph. An aircraft also aided law enforcement in the pursuit, scanner traffic indicated.

Story continues

The pursuit ended roughly 5 miles north of Mitchell along Highway 37 after the suspect drove into the lawn of a residential home on 245th Street and stopped the vehicle. That's when authorities managed to rescue the children and arrest both suspects.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Davison County Sheriff's Office were among the law enforcement agencies that were involved in the pursuit.

According to Davison County Acting Sheriff Steve Harr, both of the children were deemed safe following the pursuit and turned over to protective services. Katrina Seay, the suspect, was arrested and transported to the Davison County Jail with no injuries. She was then transported to the Pennington County Jail in Rapid City and charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping

Harr called the rescue mission an "incredible team effort."

"Everyone worked together to get the kids to safety. It was an incredible effort by all," Harr said to the Mitchell Republic on Saturday after the abducted children were rescued by authorities.