Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night.

Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.

At some point, officers said the group abandoned the vehicle and ran into the woods on the corner of Lake Mary Boulevard and Live Oak Boulevard.

Approximately one hour after the call came in, officers said they detained all six suspects.

Investigators will be tasked with sorting through which charges each member of the group will face, depending on their level of involvement.

A weapon was believed to be used during the robbery, though officials couldn’t provide any details about it immediately following the search.

Along with Sanford Police, Altamonte Springs officers and Seminole County sheriff’s deputies were involved in the search, which included the use of K9s and a helicopter.

