Children armed themselves with kitchen knife after northwest Spokane shooting that left one injured

Jan. 2—Multiple children were rescued from a home Tuesday morning after a shooting in Northwest Spokane.

Spokane police Lt. Terry Preuninger said police received multiple calls just after 11 a.m. about a man running through a neighborhood on the 4100 block of West Francis Avenue with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

An additional 911 call came from a distraught woman inside a home on the street, where she indicated the suspect in the shooting was inside with multiple children.

Police were able to rescue the woman, a teen and small children from the house where they had barricaded themselves in the basement, armed with a kitchen knife. The suspect was found hiding in a corner of the home, Preuninger said, and was taken into custody without incident.

The injured man who callers had reported running down the street with gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital.

The people in the home and the suspect knew each other, and police said the shooting may have stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

It's unclear what relationship, if any, the gunshot victim had to the people in the home.