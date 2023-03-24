Children in back of car stolen in Ohio found in Washington County; Man taken into custody

An Ohio man is in the Washington County Jail after police say he stole a car with two children inside.

An Amber Alert was issued out of Zanesville, Ohio, Thursday, for a gold Chevy Suburban that was stolen with two children in the back.

A good Samaritan called in around 7:45 p.m. and reported that the vehicle was spotted in the area of Jefferson Avenue, Canton Township.

The children were found and Thomas Edward Pritchard Jr., 46, was taken into custody.

He’s faced with several charges including endangering the welfare of children and DUI.

