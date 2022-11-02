'Children being dragged out by their families': Police are investigating a brawl at an Oak Creek movie theater

Police are investigating a brawl that broke out at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek late Nov. 1.

Melissa Pundsack got to the theater at 7261 S. 13th St. just after 10 p.m. with her friend. The two got their tickets, popcorn and were walking to their theater at the far end of the hallway.

“As we got to like a quarter of the way down, people started running out and screaming that there was a fight,” Pundsack said. “Lots of children being dragged out by their families, everyone looked terrified. I thought there could've been a gun with how scared everyone was, but there wasn't.”

Some online posts reported a knife was involved, but police have not confirmed that information.

“I did hear somebody talking about blood at one point, but I didn't know (if) anyone got stabbed,” Pundsack said.

A reporter reached out to the Oak Creek Police Department just before 1 a.m., Nov. 2 but dispatch would not comment on the incident, calling it an active investigation.

Police arrived within two minutes, Pundsack said. Two officers ran past her and her friend. She saw someone handcuffed in the hallway “still screaming.”

Pundsack said she was able to see the movie with her friend as only those in the theater where the fight took place were evacuated. When she and her friend got out about an hour and a half later, there were still several police at the theater.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

