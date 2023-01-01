Children call police, mother chases suspect

Jan. 1—A Toney man is charged with second-degree burglary of a Decatur home after a child in the residence had to call authorities and the mother chased him to a dollar store Wednesday, court documents said.

Court documents say Christopher Jason Hovis, 42, was rummaging through boxes in a home on the 200 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest when the children in the home saw him and called the authorities.

Morgan County 911 Dispatch said the call came around 11 a.m.

The mother arrived at home and saw Hovis leaving the residence without a shirt on. She began chasing him, pursuing him three blocks to the Family Dollar on West Moulton Street. Once inside the Family Dollar, Decatur police arrived and detained Hovis, according to court records.

Police responded within five minutes, Morgan County 911 Dispatch said.

Hovis was charged with second-degree burglary and was in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. He has multiple prior charges, including attempted murder, three counts of theft, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing, according to court records.

— emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel