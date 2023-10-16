For the first time since before the pandemic, the Northside Pumpkinfest was a go!

The festival was held in Allegheny Commons East Park on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Children celebrate fall during Northside Pumpkinfest in Pittsburgh

All of the kids who came to the festival got pumpkins. Some were decorated with cotton balls or googly eyes.

“This is a harvest festival. We invite all the children in the North Side to come with their families,” Barbara Burns an organizer of the North Side Pumpkinfest said.

Families could enjoy rides, a petting zoo, and games with candy.

Some kids were also able to tour an ambulance.

The festival was originally supposed to be held on Saturday but was postponed due to the rain.

