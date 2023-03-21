Children of convicted killer confront father in Fresno court over mother’s gruesome death

2
Robert Rodriguez
·2 min read

Chinnawat Vue’s three minor children spoke at their father’s sentencing hearing Tuesday, asking him why he killed their mother seven years ago.

Vue, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder in January and is facing 26-years-to-life in prison for Xia Vang’s death. Police said he stabbed his estranged wife 101 times on March 8, 2016. Vue testified that he was angry and upset that his 22-year-old wife was seeing another man and wanted out of their six-year marriage.

After stabbing his wife, Vue tried killing himself, but failed.

On Tuesday, he sat in the courtroom next to his attorney and a Hmong interpreter, staring intently at each one of his minor children as they spoke briefly before Judge Jonathan Conklin.

Conklin agreed to allow Vue’s children to speak, despite pushing his final sentencing date to April 26, at the request of his attorney Phillip Billington.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Elana Smith said several family members were prepared to speak.

Three children testify

Vue’s oldest son told the judge he’s been depressed and sad since the death of his mother. And he still has questions.

“I always wondered why my dad killed my mother,” he said softly. “I have been upset about that.”

Vue’s daugher also said she wonders why their mother was taken away from them.

“I still dream about my mother and him,” she said.

The youngest child, who witnessed the murder, was not ready to absolve his father for what he did.

“Dad I don’t forgive you for what you did to our mom,” he said. “But it is hard when you don’t have a parent around us.”

Vang’s mother said she brought the children to court so they would have one last chance to see him before he is sent to prison.

“I will not come back to see him anymore because he and I are no longer related,” said Ge Her. “He is a stranger to me.”

Vue responded to his children by telling them he was sorry for what he did and that he loved them. He also urged his eldest to look after his younger siblings.

“I know what I did to your mom and all I can say is sorry,” Vue said. “I know I shouldn’t do it, but it happened and I am sorry for what I did.”

Xia Vang
Xia Vang

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri man dubbed 'Package Killer' admits to 2 murders

    A Missouri man dubbed the “Package Killer” for his method of disposing bodies received two life sentences Tuesday after admitting to killing two women in the St. Louis area more than 30 years ago. Gary Muehlberg, 74, has now pleaded guilty to killing three women and faces a hearing next week in the death of a fourth. Muehlberg was already in prison for killing a man in 1993 when he was charged last year with four counts of fist-degree murder in the women's death.

  • Unanimous Supreme Court rules in favor of deaf Michigan man

    Miguel Luna Perez sued Sturgis public schools, saying he was denied an appropriate education for more than a decade.

  • What's The Most Shocking, Wild, Or Fascinating True Crime Story That DOESN'T Involve Murder?

    If you've gone down the "Tinder Swindler" rabbit hole, now's your chance to share.

  • Clovis Unified School District names new superintendent after months-long search

    The new superintendent replaces Eimear O’Brien, who is retiring in June after leading the district for six years.

  • Modesto’s Ballet Folklórico Los Falcones prove that culture can have a healing influence

    Ballet Folklórico Los Falcones, founded 25 years ago, has provided students in south Modesto with free lessons and life-changing experiences.

  • He’s accused of killing a Tacoma woman in 2002. FBI finally caught up with him in Mexico

    A judge ordered the man’s arrest on murder and two rape charges in June 2012, but his whereabouts remained unknown until 2019.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs deaf student who sued Michigan school district

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a deaf student in Michigan to sue his public school district for allegedly failing to provide him adequate classroom instruction, a ruling that bolsters the ability of students with disabilities to remedy shortcomings in their education. The 9-0 ruling authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch revived student Miguel Luna Perez's lawsuit seeking monetary damages from the school system in Sturgis, Michigan, as the justices overturned a lower court's decision to dismiss the case. The justices ruled that Perez could sue for alleged disability discrimination under a U.S. law called the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) without completing certain dispute-resolution procedures available under a different law aimed at protecting the educational needs of children with disabilities, known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

  • Ex-prosecutor, embroiled in nude-images scandal, skips impeachment hearing

    If found guilty of impeachable offenses, former Kentucky prosecutor Ronnie Goldy Jr. would be blocked from seeking public office again.

  • BREAKING: School on fire in Chestnut Hill

    CBS News Philadelphia said this is now a three-alarm fire at the Our Mother of Consolation School.

  • Minnesota moving to fortify state status as abortion refuge

    Minnesota is moving to fortify its status as a refuge for patients from restrictive states who travel to the state to seek abortions — and to protect providers who serve them. The state House on Monday passed a bill by a 68-62 vote to prohibit enforcement in Minnesota of laws, subpoenas, judgements or extradition requests from other states against people who get, perform or assist with abortions in Minnesota. The House lead author, Democratic Rep. Esther Agbaje, of Minneapolis, said at a news conference before the debate that a prime example of what supporters are worried about is a Texas law that deputizes individuals to enforce their state's strict restrictions by allowing them to sue to anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion elsewhere.

  • UN: Fresh gang violence in Haiti leaves 187 dead in 11 days

    New clashes between gangs in Haiti’s capital and beyond have killed at least 187 people in less than two weeks and injured more than 150 others, the U.N. said Tuesday. The fresh wave of violence recorded from Feb. 27 to March 9 in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and in the central region of Artibonite also has displaced hundreds of people and forced farmers to abandon fields as starvation worsens, officials said. “The situation is all the more alarming for children, who are often subjected to all forms of armed violence, including forced recruitment and sexual violence,” the U.N. in Haiti said.

  • Is Donald Trump being arrested? Here are the possible charges in the New York investigation

    The New York investigation of Donald Trump has lasted years, but the hush money payment to a porn actress is the focus of potential charges.

  • Public pension plan losses from bank failures seen as minor

    When two tech-linked U.S. banks failed this month, among the investors who lost millions were public-sector pension funds responsible for ensuring the retirements of teachers, firefighters and other government workers. The pension funds, like others, have reaped the benefits of bull markets and, like many investors, have suffered when investments soured. Last year, many lost value when their investments in Russian assets became nearly worthless after most of the world froze out that nation’s economy following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Colorado dentist arrested for allegedly killing his wife by poisoning her protein shakes in order to start a new life with his mistress

    Police accused James Toliver Craig of seeking ways to kill his wife undetected so that he could start a new life with his mistress.

  • Houston teens arrested in caught-on-camera 'jugging' robbery that left woman paralyzed

    Houston police announced Friday that Joseph Harrell, 17, and Zy'Nika Ayesha Woods, 19, were arrested in the Feb. 13 "jugging" attack on Nhung Truong, who was left paralyzed.

  • Man’s attempt to kidnap child from school bus stop thwarted by group of kids: Police

    An attempted kidnapping at a school bus stop went wrong for one 30-year-old man who attempt was thwarted by a group of children who came to the defense of one of their classmates. The incident occurred early Monday morning in Gaithersburg, Maryland -- approximately 20 miles north of Washington, D.C. -- when several students were standing at a bus stop waiting to be picked up by their school bus when 30-year-old Jamaal Germany allegedly attempted to kidnap one of the students. The suspect’s motives regarding the attempted kidnapping are currently unclear as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

  • Teacher recalls being shot by 6-year-old student: 'I remember the look on his face'

    In an exclusive interview, Abigail Zwerner, the first-grade teacher in Virginia who was shot by her 6 year old student, spoke with TODAY about what happened.

  • 'Jugging' among new crime trends posing danger on America's streets: What to know

    Jugging, tap and glue at ATMs, and purse snatching schemes are among crime trends that have been spreading throughout the U.S. and costing Americans money.

  • Florida cops on night patrol saw an unlit car parked in a cul-de-sac. It was occupied

    One arrestee was 16, the other just 15.

  • New Piece of Evidence Makes Rasheem Carter Case Even Spookier

    The family of Rasheem Carter, a 25-year-old who was allegedly murdered in the woods of Mississippi, have started trying to unlock the mystery his horrifying death. The family told Insider he was last seen on video “running for his life,” though the sheriff’s office debunked their claim.