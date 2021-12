NextShark

A Chinese man who claimed to be a victim of school bullying before being found dead by local fishermen has sparked calls for an end to an ongoing social epidemic. What happened: Zhou Peng, 26, was found dead in the waters near Zhoushan in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province on Dec. 1, according to China News. On Nov. 28, he posted an apparent suicide note on Weibo, in which he talked about being bullied because he was “effeminate.”