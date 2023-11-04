Children destroy couple's $1.5m home with chainsaws and axes in monthlong 'evil' vandalism spree

Youths wrecked a couple's $1.5 million home in an 'evil' vandalism spree, Island Echo reported.

The children used axes, chainsaws, and bleach to wreck a six-bed UK property, a court heard.

The homeowner's wedding dress was destroyed, along with paintings, antiques, and an stained-glass window.

Seven children destroyed a couple's six-bedroom home using chainsaws, axes, and sledgehammers to smash their antiques and even ruin the victim's wedding dress, a UK court heard last month.

The group took the tools from the owners' garage and embarked on their monthlong vandalism spree in May last year, causing £300,000 ($371,000) in damages to the £1.2 million ($1.5 million) property on the Isle of Wight while the homeowners were away, local news outlet Island Echo reported.

The youths, aged as young as 11 years old, destroyed paintings, a stained-glass window, a chandelier, and a grandfather clock and had sprayed bleach, oil paint, creosote, and ketchup throughout the house, according to Island Echo's report.

Water had gushed across the bathroom after taps were ripped off, and the group had fashioned a "slip and slide" on the floor. Mahogany window sills had been carved into, and graffiti was daubed on the walls, according to the report.

The court also heard that they had used the couple's tools to chop down a palm tree and had attempted to set a tractor mower on fire, according to Isle of Wight County Press.

"It is mindless and looks like a whirlwind has been through the property," the homeowner Joanne Pittard said in a victim statement read to the court, Island Echo reported. "We are horrified at the evil vandalism and attempts at arson at our property. It will take a long time to recover financially and emotionally from this event."

An estate agent said the damage to the property had devalued the house by between £250,000 and £300,000 ($309,375 and $371,000) — and that was after the couple had spent more than £35,000 ($42,300) on repairs, The Telegraph reported.

The seven youths, who were aged between 11 and 15 at the time and are now all aged below 16, can't be named for legal reasons. They admitted in court they had caused criminal damage to the property and expressed regret and remorse for their actions, Island Echo reported.

Six were ordered to pay £1,500, or just over $1,800, in compensation and given a 12-month referral order. In this UK community sentence, young offenders work with a community panel and agree on a contract to address their behavior, Island Echo reported. The seventh teenager is due for sentencing later this month.

Speaking to the teens in court, Isle of Wight Magistrates Chairman said: "Your behavior has been appalling and an absolute disgrace to all of you," Island Echo reported.

