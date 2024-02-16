Children, driver escape injury after fire engulfs Durham school bus

A driver and nearly two dozen children escaped injury Friday afternoon when a Durham school bus erupted in flames.

Around 2 p.m., the Durham Fire Department responded to a large vehicle fire near the intersection of American Drive and White Pine Drive.

The first arriving unit found a Durham Public Schools bus with smoke and flames coming from most of the bus., according to a news release.

The bus was carrying 23 students, but they and the driver were all able to exit the bus without injury, the release stated.

The department responded with 11 firefighters, who got the fire under control in about 11 minutes, the release stated. The bus sustained heavy fire damage.

The Durham County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.