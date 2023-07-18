Children dump cat, 22, in Wymondham wheelie bin

Children were seen putting Frankie in a bag and tossing her in a bin

Children put a 22-year-old cat in a plastic bag and dumped her in a wheelie bin, her rescuers have said.

Thankfully, Frankie the cat was fished out of the bin in Wymondham, Norfolk, and taken to Feline Care Cat Rescue on Saturday, where founder Molly Farrar put out an appeal on social media.

Her owners were quickly found and Frankie is now happily back home.

Ms Farrar said CCTV and cameras in the area had been checked and the police had been informed of the incident.

Frankie was checked for a microchip at the centre, but while it was not up to date it did reveal that she was originally called Cleo and it contained her age and old address, as ITV first reported.

Ms Farrar put out an appeal on Facebook, saying: "We're sure someone must know who she is, please help us find her people.

"This old lady needs to be home ASAP."

Frankie is now back home with her owners

Sure enough, her owners were quickly found and it transpired "Cleo" had been renamed 17 years ago when her previous owners moved and abandoned her.

Ms Farrar said so far doorbell footage had failed to identify the children, but she hoped their parents would "help them learn why it was not OK".

Frankie's owners said they were delighted to have their pet back.

"We are so pleased to have her home, she is jumping from lap to lap getting all the fuss she can," they said.

"She is currently sat on my lap on the 'Frankie blankie', as we call it."

