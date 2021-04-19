‘Do children ... need to be embarrassed?’ Fayette could end cheese sandwich penalty.

Valarie Honeycutt Spears
·2 min read

The Fayette County school board is exploring how to end a controversial policy in which students with unpaid school meal bills are offered an alternative lunch of a cheese sandwich and milk.

Given the financial challenges brought on by COVID-19 , that board is also looking at whether they can stop charging student fees for classes. High school instructional fees are generally eight dollars per class.

Board member Christy Morris, at a budget work session last week, asked whether the district could seek money from private groups and take other steps so that kids delinquent in paying for school meals won’t be denied a regular meal and offered an alternative.

“It’s a moral question,” said Morris “Do children really need to be embarrassed in that way....do children really need to be singled out in that way.”

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all students will receive free school meals through the end of this school year.

Because of the income of students at specific Fayette schools, all students in 2021-22 will get free meals at at least 43 schools and at other schools, low income students get free and reduced meals. Low income students also have class fees waived.

Next school year, the delinquent meal policy is set to be back in place. Similar policies have created controversy nationwide.

Meal prices for the upcoming school year are normally set in June or July annually, said district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.

A student who owes more than $10, or seven lunches or four breakfasts, is offered a cheese sandwich and milk. If they have allergies to that food, another kind of sandwich and milk is offered, Deffendall said.

Morris asked if the district could raise funds privately or through non-profits to pay for the meals of children whose bills are delinquent.

Both Spires and Morris asked for cost estimates from the staff currently working on the 2021-22 school year budget. Spires said she’s aware that eliminating fees might not be possible.

“A lot of our middle income students are the ones that are hurting,” because of the financial impact of COVID-19, Spires said.

She wants to explore the financial impact of eliminating fees.

“I look at this as an equity issue,” she said.

“I know families are hurting, I wanted to offer some relief in some way.”

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: One reason tuition keeps soaring? Colleges' unhealthy obsession with 'yield'

    Yield — the percentage of students accepted to a college who ultimately decide to go there — is a crucial factor in higher education finance.

  • Pandemic Causes ‘Huge Setbacks’ in State Pre-K Programs

    Enrollment growth in state preschool programs was already slowing down before COVID-19. But with thousands of parents skipping pre-K this year, the pandemic has “imposed huge setbacks” that could lead to financial shortfalls, according to this year’s State of Preschool Yearbook, released Monday. Many children who did enroll have attended remotely for much of the […]

  • Op-Ed: Ivy League schools are the Kardashians of higher ed. Don't fixate on their admission rates

    Stop obsessing over the admission rates of elite colleges, which have never been central to solving the problem of access to higher education.

  • Planned Parenthood Can’t Disavow Margaret Sanger

    Over the weekend, the president of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times, formally criticizing her institution’s infamous founder, Margaret Sanger. The article’s title announced, “We’re Done Making Excuses for Our Founder,” and the subheading indicated that the group is ready to “reckon with Margaret Sanger’s association with white supremacist groups and eugenics.” Planned Parenthood is remarkably late to acknowledge what the rest of us have been saying for quite some time: Sanger was a foremost proponent of the eugenics movement in the U.S., motivated especially by her particular animus toward poor nonwhites. Her crusade to legalize birth control was motivated in large part by her desire to prevent the “unfit” and “feeble-minded” from reproducing. Sanger’s goal was not primarily to liberate American women by legalizing birth control; rather, it was “to make the coming generation into such physically fit, mentally capable, socially alert individuals as are the ideal of a democracy.” The sudden effort to disentangle Planned Parenthood from its founder’s role in the racially motivated eugenics movement of the 20th century is too little, too late, even by the Left’s own standards. Last July, amidst racial tension and riots across the country, Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in New York City removed Sanger’s name from its flagship clinic, labeling her “a racist, white woman” and accusing the organization of “institutional racism.” Yet the national organization didn’t say a word about it. Now, almost a year later, the group’s leadership has finally managed to workshop a careful way of attempting to guard its legacy while disavowing its founder. “We have defended Sanger as a protector of bodily autonomy and self-determination, while excusing her association with white supremacist groups and eugenics as an unfortunate ‘product of her time,’” Johnson writes. That it took until 2021 for Planned Parenthood to condemn Sanger’s racism and support for eugenics is unsurprising, considering that the institution’s modern-day work is well in line with her hideous views. Far from being a victory for women, the last half-century of legalized abortion has deepened the effects of racial inequality in the U.S. — and Planned Parenthood profits from that reality. Nearly 80 percent of Planned Parenthood’s clinics are located within walking distance of neighborhoods occupied predominantly by black and Hispanic residents. Despite constituting only 13 percent of the female population, black women represent more than one-third of all abortions in the U.S. each year. Black women are five times more likely than white women to obtain an abortion, and abortions are highly concentrated among low-income women. In recent years in New York City, more black babies were aborted than were born alive. Contrary to what abortion advocates suggest, it is not privileged white progressives who most often avail themselves of the right to abortion. Defenders of legal abortion refuse to acknowledge this inconvenient reality, even as they insist that choosing abortion is a sign of women’s liberation and social progress. “Abortion supporters talk about things like ‘reproductive justice’ or ‘reproductive freedom,’ but this language doesn’t trickle down,” African-American pro-life activist Christina Bennett told me of her work for a pregnancy-resource center in Connecticut. “The women having the abortions aren’t thinking in this language. It’s really the elite, privileged women who push this message that abortion is health care.” Bennett told me about a pro-choice group that created candles with the phrase “Abortions are magical” to give to volunteers at abortion clinics. “If I was to take those to the inner-city abortion clinic in Hartford and try to hand them out,” Bennett said, “the girls actually getting abortions wouldn’t want those candles. That’s not their reality. They’re getting an abortion because they have to feed their kids. They already have another child at home or they’re thinking about how their man is going to leave if they have that kid.” Though abortion-rights proponents recently have advanced the historically illiterate argument that the pro-life movement is rooted in white supremacy, the truth is quite the opposite. White supremacists have long supported legal abortion, because they recognize and applaud that nonwhite women are disproportionately more likely to obtain abortions than are white women. For instance, Richard Spencer, a leading white supremacist, is highly supportive of legalized abortion, because “the people who are having abortions are generally very often black or Hispanic or from very poor circumstances.” As he puts it, abortion is a good thing because “the unintelligent and blacks and Hispanics . . . use abortion as birth control.” Defending unlimited legal abortion while maintaining one’s progressive bona fides requires erasing this reality, which is why Johnson’s Times op-ed ignores the way in which Planned Parenthood’s bottom line profits from minority women who feel as if they have no option other than abortion. “We are committed to confronting any white supremacy in our own organization, and across the movement for reproductive freedom,” Johnson wrote. She could start by acknowledging the way that the abortion industry and her own organization profit by perpetuating Margaret Sanger’s racist legacy.

  • Pesticides disrupt our hormones for generations - even women whose grandmothers were exposed to the chemical have higher risks of obesity and breast cancer, scientists say

    DDT, or dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, was banned decades ago, but humans still experience health challenges from their grandparents' exposure.

  • LA homeless spending could near $1B as crisis rages

    Faced with an out-of-control homeless crisis, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday will propose spending nearly $1 billion in the coming year to get people off the streets, build housing and clean up squalid encampments that have spread into nearly every neighborhood in the city. The proposal for record-level spending comes as City Hall faces widening criticism for its inability to restrain the growth of homelessness, even though city investments in programs aimed at unhoused people have soared nearly sevenfold since 2016. Like many big cities, Los Angeles has struggled for decades to manage a homeless population.

  • Chrissy Teigen Says Not Knowing How To Use TikTok Has ‘Aged’ Her And Same

    "Younger me would have killed this."

  • ‘My daughter tells people at school that I’m her sister’

    One young mom asks Reddit users for advice about her 8-year-old child. The post ‘My daughter tells people at school that I’m her sister’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • ‘I’m a Christian woman of God.’ Texas school board candidate cited after refusing mask.

    A Lake Travis school board candidate was cited for a misdemeanor on April 7 after refusing to wear a mask at a Nordstrom Rack.

  • My stepson moved in, and then his dad died. How can I get him to move out?

    It's time to confront your stepson. As long as you do it from a place of compassion, not anger, it's fair to advocate for your needs.

  • Some people got saline shots instead of COVID vaccine at a North Carolina Walgreens

    Walgreens says it’s contacted the “limited number” of people who received them.

  • A cautionary tale: COVID-19 infection after vaccination is rare, but breakthroughs can happen. It happened to this man.

    The CDC says only 5,800 of the 75M Americans who have been fully vaccinated have contracted COVID-19. Carey Alexander Washington was one of them.

  • Faith leaders across US join in decrying voting restrictions

    In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people. Similar initiatives have been undertaken in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and elsewhere as many faith leaders perceive a threat to voting rights that warrants their intervention in a volatile political issue.

  • I'm a California Girl and Rely on These Basics You Can Easily Mix and Match

    All about that versatility.

  • California woman charged in deaths of her young 3 children

    A California woman has been charged with killing her three young children in Los Angeles earlier this month, prosecutors said Monday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, is charged with three counts of murder, with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon against her youngest child, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Monday in a news release. Carrillo admitted to drowning her 3-year-old daughter Joanna, her 2-year-old son Terry and 6-month-old daughter Sierra during a jailhouse interview with KGET-TV.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • Judge keeps supervision of union for Disney performers

    Until there's an election, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can keep control of a local affiliate whose leader was removed because of complaints of mismanagement from the Disney performers who play such characters as Mickey Mouse and Goofy, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Carlos Mendoza refused last week to end a trusteeship for Orlando-based Local 385, which represents thousands of workers with key roles in central Florida's tourism industry. Gary Brown, a former officer of Local 385's previous leadership, filed the lawsuit in February, claiming the takeover had lasted too long.

  • Ontario complains of more vaccine delays as premier under fire for third COVID wave

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday the province expects to face a delay in the supply of AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine, as he faces significant blowback for his handling of the pandemic in Ontario. "The Premier was notified today by our officials to be prepared for delays to two shipments of AstraZeneca expected from the federal government later this month and next," a statement from Ford's office said. Ford has faced widespread criticism in recent days as Ontario's pandemic spirals out of control, and he has sought to shift the blame to the sluggish supply of vaccines coming from the federal government.

  • 41 Royal Family Food Rules You Had No Idea They Have To Abide By

    It's no secret that the royals love tea, but Prince Charles likes his done in a very particular way. Dumfries Houses’s hospitality manager Evan Samson told the Sunday Times that Charles likes his made with loose tea leaves in a teapot, with the ratio being one teaspoon of leaves per each cup of tea, plus one for the pot, according to Express. For green tea, the water should be heated to 70C degrees Celsius and it should be 100 degrees Celsius for Earl Grey.

  • Scottie Pippen's Eldest Son Antron Dies At 33: 'A Kind Heart And Beautiful Soul Gone Way Too Soon'

    Scottie Pippen is mourning the loss of his firstborn son, Antron.