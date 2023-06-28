Children forced to clean Capouse Ave home where their mother died, investigators say

Jun. 27—The smell was overwhelming.

Garbage. Feces. Rotten food.

A woman lay dead in the bedroom of a Capouse Avenue rooming home. Three of her children, now between the ages of 9 and 13, told police that October day they did not remember their last meal.

The Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services first opened a case with that family nearly a decade earlier, according to criminal complaints filed Tuesday by Scranton police.

Neglect was a common theme over the years, the filings contend. Neglect, investigators allege, the agency failed to address.

Three of the five current and former county workers criminally charged Tuesday — Erik Krauser, Randy Ramik and Bryan Walker — face charges for their handling of a case for a family that last lived on the 800 block of Capouse Avenue.

Krauser, 45, of Dickson City, and Ramik, 59, of Clarks Green, were caseworkers on the case. Walker, 51, was their supervisor.

On Nov. 21, 2014, Krauser responded to a referral that the children's mother used drugs and and did not properly care for them. The Times-Tribune is not naming the parents to protect the children.

She readily admitted to Krauser she used marijuana. She refused to submit to a drug screen. Just 54 days later, he closed out the referral. It could not be validated, he concluded.

That was the beginning of a pattern that lasted years, police allege.

The family's problems became obvious to others outside the agency. Workers at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeast Pennsylvania and Friends of the Poor wanted to speak with OYFS to discuss how the woman cared for her children.

Even the children's grandmother wanted to know why, in 2016, her daughter still had custody.

"OYFS doesn't remove children due to messy homes," a caseworker replied.

In 2016, a suicide attempt brought police to their home. They found rotting food, broken glass and animal waste strewn about.

Police arrested the mother for child endangerment. Less than three weeks later, Krauser documented the home seemed appropriate.

Ramik, who has since retired, became involved with the case in 2022. After the childrens' mother died in October, he contacted their biological father as a potential guardian.

One child, a 13-year-old girl, reported her father had sexually abused her, Detective Jennifer Gerrity told Ramik. Ramik replied the allegations had been unfounded.

Gerrity told him she would take protective custody of the children if Ramik tried to give them to their father.

The children now live with an adoptive family.

Prior to their adoption, Ramik made them clean the apartment where their mother died, police said.

Among investigators' findings they say the office ignored: the school-aged children didn't go to school; the 13-year-old was cutting herself, sexually active with multiple partners and received no therapy; the mother, who had three older children removed from her custody in Delaware because of their inhabitable home, asked for help; and numerous reports were made to the office of suspected abuse and neglect, including one child smoking marijuana with her mother.

Walker, meanwhile, was included on each referral regarding the family since 2014.

"Supervisor Walker failed to act to minimize the risk of serious harm to these children and in doing so knowingly exposed them to ongoing neglect and abuse," police said in the charging documents.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.