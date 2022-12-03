Children found in back of cold car with two dead adults in front seat

Two small children were rescued from the backseat of a cold car where a pair of adults in the front seat appear to have been fatally shot.

Police in Rocky Mount, N.C. said they were called to a construction company parking lot around 6:15 a.m. Thursday after employees spotted the quartet — two of whom were dead — in a parked automobile.

The children in the car were spared, but required medical care at a Raleigh-area hospital after being exposed to what police described as “exposure to cold temperatures for an extended time.”

Overnight temperatures Thursday reached into the 30s.

The victims were identified as Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24. Their deaths are under investigation. Police told the Daily News they have no further information at this time.

The children, whose ages are not known, were described as toddlers by newststation WRAL. They are reportedly in the company of family. That local station reported Wiggins was the childrens’ mother. Neither victim worked for the company where their bodies were found, WRAL said. Brown’s and Wiggin’s deaths are not believed to be random.

A towing company worker sent to move the car in which the victims were found said it was a Cadillac. He also noted whatever the children in the automobile experienced “is something they will deal with the rest of their lives.”