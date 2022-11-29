How are children getting guns? Atlanta police chief may have the answer

Atlanta’s police chief told Channel 2 Action News in an exclusive interview that the problem of young people and crime must have a region-wide solution.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston sat down with Chief Darin Schierbaum Tuesday, days after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near Atlantic Station and five other teens were injured. Police have since said the shooting was gang related.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Huddleston asked the chief how children are getting their hands on guns.

Police are currently investigating whether the guns used in the shooting that killed Zyion Charles were stolen, but Schierbaum said thieves often break into cars looking for guns.

“We do find juveniles in possession of guns that were taken in car break-ins,” Schierbaum said. “We find adults in possession of guns in car break-ins. That is a consistent theme.”

Schierbaum said car break-ins are a major source for weapons on the street.

“We’ve had more than 2,000 guns taken so far this year in Atlanta,” Schierbaum said.

That’s just the number so far this year. Almost 1,900 guns were stolen from cars, and 140 were found after a car was stolen. Schierbaum said he’s not sure if stolen guns were used in the shooting that killed Charles, but they are investigating.

“We are at the point where teenagers are firing weapons at each other,” Schierbaum said. “The failure happens long before that particular moment.”

Schierbaum said guns are also stolen from homes, or that parents don’t lock them up properly and their kids take them. He said that’s where he needs everyone’s help.

“What would help us is if responsible gun owners would realize that if I’m going to have a weapon in my car, I secure it,” Schierbaum said.

Schierbaum said it doesn’t cost much to buy the proper locks to make sure your gun at home or in your car is safe, so it doesn’t get in the hands of a criminal or a child.