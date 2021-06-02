Children find gun cache including AK47 and open fire on police in 30 minute standoff

Gustaf Kilander
Police returned fire after a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl found an AK47 and a shotgun and shot at deputies.

Florida deputies shot a 14-year-old girl after she and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home, found several firearms, including an AK47 and a shotgun, and started shooting at police, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The girl was shot in the abdomen and the arm and is being treated in hospital. The boy surrendered and was not injured in the stand-off. The two foster children repeatedly fired at deputies for around 30 minutes, according to law enforcement officials.

The sheriff’s office said the children face felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officers and armed burglary, ClickOrlando reported.

