Children’s Hospital LA Offers Vaccine Clinic In South Bay

TORRANCE, CA — People ages 5 and older can sign up for a free COVID-19 and/or flu vaccine clinic on upcoming Saturdays at select Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Specialty Care Centers in the community, including the South Bay Specialty Care Center.

"The best thing people can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe is to get fully vaccinated," hospital officials said via news release.



The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America recommend that everyone over 6 months of age receive the flu vaccine every year. With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the threat of the more transmissible Omicron variant, it’s now more crucial than ever to be vigilant about your family’s health.

Data released by Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration show that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children. The benefits of the vaccine’s protection against the health dangers from COVID-19 outweigh the potential side effects of the vaccine.



Appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available at MyTurn.ca.gov. Flu shots are available on a walk-in basis for people 6 months of age and older. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

Here is the upcoming CHLA vaccine clinic schedule, with MyTurn appointment links included:



Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Arcadia Specialty Care Center, 468 E. Santa Clara St., Arcadia

Return for the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 29

https://www.chla.org/event/free-covid-19-and-flu-vaccines

Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Encino Specialty Care Center, 5363 Balboa Blvd., Encino

Return for the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 5

https://www.chla.org/event/free-covid-19-and-flu-vaccines-0

Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – South Bay Specialty Care Center, 3440 Torrance Blvd., Torrance

Return for the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 12

https://www.chla.org/event/free-covid-19-and-flu-vaccines-1

