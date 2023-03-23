Children hospitalized after eating marijuana edibles at Columbus elementary school

The stop sign on a Columbus City school bus in 2019

Franklin County Children Services were notified after students at a Driving Park elementary school were hospitalized after consuming marijuana edibles at school, according to Columbus City Schools.

On Tuesday afternoon, two students at Fairwood Elementary School in Driving Park were seen by the school nurse after becoming ill, according to a Columbus City Schools spokesperson. As a precaution, they were transported to the hospital for further evaluation, and the school notified their parents.

The hospital later confirmed that the students had eaten some marijuana-infused gummies given to them by another student.

On Wednesday, the school administration sent out a letter to families informing them of the situation and asking them to speak with their children about appropriate items to bring to school and the importance of not ingesting anything given to them by another student or adult.

The students are recovering and home with their families and the principal will be taking the appropriate counseling and disciplinary action, according to the CCS spokesperson.

The incident was reported to Franklin County Children Services. A Columbus police spokesperson said narcotics detectives were investigating the case.

Last year, a similar incident happened at Windermere Elementary in Upper Arlington after five students experienced hallucinations after eating the gummies on April 22 and were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment.

An Upper Arlington man, Scott Macre, 43, was charged in the incident and pleaded guilty last May to inducing panic, obstructing official business and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors. Four counts of endangering children were dropped.

