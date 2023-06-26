Children with illnesses given special night at zoo

Children and their families enjoyed the Dream Night at Newquay Zoo

Children with life-threatening conditions have enjoyed a special night at a zoo in Cornwall.

The Dream Night at the Zoo event in Newquay saw 300 people attend, including children's families, to give everyone an "opportunity to make precious memories", staff said.

They were invited from Little Harbour Children’s Hospice in St Austell, support charity Ellie’s Haven in Looe and the Royal Cornwall Hospital's Oncology Unit.

They had access to the zoo "for the evening and the chance to learn all about its animals from the zoo keepers and rangers", as well as other entertainment, staff said.

Freddie, Tamika, Leo, Baylee and Brooke were among those invited to Dream Night at Newquay Zoo

Bethany, Bex, Toby and Tyler were also among those making special memories at Newquay Zoo

Newquay Zoo has been hosting events for chronically ill and disabled children, including the one last Friday, for the last five years.

Dream Night at the Zoo is a global initiative that started in the Netherlands.

On this occasion in Cornwall, staff invited children from Little Harbour Children’s Hospice in St Austell, Ellie’s Haven in Looe and Treliske’s Oncology Unit.

Mike Downman, zoo team leader of animals, said the attraction was "proud" to host it.

He said: "It means a lot to us to help create special memories that children and their families will be able to cherish.”

Ellie’s Haven general manager Sophie Libby said: "It really was a magical night and seeing how happy the children were, made it even more special."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.