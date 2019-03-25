Children of Isil's caliphate left to toil in squalid refugee camps

Women gather in the section for foreign families at the al-Hol, near Hasakeh in Syria – a camp which is now home to those who are displaced after living under the Islamic State - The Telegraph

Eight-year-old Hamed cast a critical eye at the at tent peg, raised a hammer above his head and began thwacking it into the hard, stony ground.

It is heavy work, and he would rather be in school. But he has little choice.

“I get about 2,000 lira for putting up one tent,” he said, using the popular term here for Syrian pounds. “I can do three or four a day, so that is 8,000.”

That, he said, is just about enough to feed himself, his mother, and her newborn baby twice a day. “But we can’t eat all the time,” he said. "My mother explained, we can't spend so much money on food because we need to buy stuff for the baby now."

Hamed is one of about 41,000 children in al-Hol, the largest of three sprawling camps in north eastern Syria that houses former members, children, and prisoners of the Islamic State terrorist group.

The fate of the children who emerged from Isil's doomed caliphate is a matter of humanitarian urgency and critical to international security.

And yet the lack of provision made by world governments, including Britain's, is striking.

The Telegraph has seen dozens of malnourished infants as Isil families left Baghouz, Isil's last bastion, in the past two weeks.

At least 108 children have already died en route to or soon after arriving at the camp, mostly from severe acute malnutrition, pneumonia, and dehydration, according to the international Rescue Committee.

The vast majority of them were under five years old, and most of those babies younger than one. Many are also carrying serious injuries from shrapnel.

The casualties included Jarrah Begum, Shamima Begum’s newborn son, who died of a lung infection last month.

Unicef has described the living conditions for those children who reach the camp as "extremely dire."

Hamed, who spoke to the Telegraph with the permission of his German mother and on condition of anonymity, said he bitterly misses his old life in Europe.

“If there was a school, I’d go to it,” he said, as he took a pause in his tent work to speak to the Telegraph. "But there isn't one here."

“When I was in Germany I was learning, then in Doula I learnt nothing,” he said, using the Arabic word for “State” – the term many Isil families use for the group.

“They just teach like the Quran... and they teach you that you have to fight. But I said: ‘I don’t want to fight’. I don’t like to fight. I just want to be a normal one, I just want to live in a house and make my job. I don’t want to fight, I don’t want to be a warrior.”