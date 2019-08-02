Children keep dying in hot cars: Why is that happening and how can the tragedies be stopped?

Miles Harrison does the same thing every morning. At 5 a.m. before the sun rises, he sits at his desk with a jar of dirt. Dirt, from his baby's grave.

He puts his fingers in the dirt and talks to his son. Chase Dmitri Harrison died on July 8, 2008.

That morning, 11 years ago, Harrison walked into work. "At about five o'clock one of my colleagues comes up to me and pokes his head in my office and says, 'Hey do you have a doll in your car?'"

He had forgotten his 1 1/2-year-old in his truck.

Harrison and his wife, Carol, adopted Chase from Russia in March of that year. July 8, Harrison told USA TODAY, was the second or third day he was scheduled to go to day care. It was the first day Harrison was meant to drop him off.

He ran to the car and saw an outline through tinted windows. He ripped Chase out of the car seat. He ran around the parking lot with his son's body in his arms. "Oh God, oh God, oh God," he screamed. "Take me, not him."

Growing numbers of deaths

Harrison would join a sad fraternity of parents whose children have died as temperatures skyrocket inside locked cars during summer months.

More than 900 children have died in hot cars in the U.S. since 1990. Yearly, 38 kids die on average. That's one every nine days, according to KidsAndCars.org, which tracks hot car deaths.

Within the last week, three children perished in hot cars: Twins in the Bronx, whose father says he forgot them in the car, and a Florida toddler who was left in a day care van.

Their deaths bring this year's total of children who have died in hot cars to 24.

As the deadly statistics rise, organizations, parents, government officials and experts have been searching for ways to stop the tragedies.

Heatstroke deaths: 15 kids died in hot cars in 2019 - and that was all before July

KidsAndCars.org is working to pass bipartisan legislation in Congress that would require all new passenger motor vehicles to include a child safety alarm.

Janette Fennell, founder of KidsAndCars.org, told USA TODAY the organization has been trying to get a driver reminder system added to vehicles since 2003. The group's efforts included language in other bills, which was stripped, and the Hot Cars Act of 2017, which was attached to another bill. Neither passed.

The safety bill would require that cars have both an audio and visual alert that may be combined with a vibration warning, activating when the engine is shut off.

Single mom locks child in car: With the AC on and a cellphone; police arrest her at job fair

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is a co-sponsor of the bill. He told USA TODAY he decided to get involved in 2014 after a 15-month-old died in a hot car in his state.

"A dad simply forgot that his child was in the back seat of the car, much like what happened in New York," Blumenthal said.

These deaths can be prevented with alert systems in the vehicle that remind parents to "look before you lock," he said.

Some automobile manufacturers, including GM and Hyundai, Blumenthal said, are already making these devices standard equipment in their new models. "No automobile maker can complain that it is either unaffordable or unachievable. It is a matter of pennies and it will save children."

Fennell and Blumenthal agree a hot car incident could happen to any parent.

"In the first couple years of a child's life, they could sleep one hour, five hours, not at all all night," Fennell said. "As a new parent, you're so sleep deprived, you're walking around like a zombie."

If you're thinking normally, she said, it's easier to stay on track. But if you're stressed or sleep deprived, then autopilot kicks in. When it does, you begin to forget irregular tasks, such as dropping your child off at day care for the first time.

Science behind the syndrome

David Diamond, a professor of psychology at the University of South Florida, has worked closely with KidsAndCars.org. He focuses on cognitive neuroscience, including the neurobiology of "Forgotten Baby Syndrome."

He has a theory on how caring, competent parents can forget their children in the car.