Children kidnapped when masked robbers steal car as parent gets gas, NC cops say

Two children were kidnapped when armed robbers stole a car while they were inside, North Carolina officials said.

The Toyota Camry was pulled up to a gas pump while the kids sat in the back seat on Tuesday, Sept. 13. While the children’s parent was putting gas into the car, two men wearing ski masks approached with a gun, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

“One of the males got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, while the other masked male held a firearm at the victim/owner of the vehicle,” deputies wrote. “The masked male with the firearm then entered the vehicle on the passenger’s side front door.”

The two reportedly stole the Toyota, driving from the gas station while the kids were still inside. The children later managed to get out of the car, according to officials.

The robbery was reported at about 11 p.m. at the Lucky Stop. The gas station is on U.S. Highway 401 Business in Raeford, roughly 85 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Officials in their news release didn’t say whether they had recovered the car, described as a 2009 model Toyota Camry. The light blue car was last spotted near Rockfish Road, where the kids got out in a parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 910-875-5111 or a detective at 910-479-3832. People can also send tips online at hokecountysheriff.org or through the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office smartphone application.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Sept. 15.

