Children’s museum director distributed child pornography — while at museum, feds say

The director of a children’s museum would send and receive online child pornography while working inside his Connecticut museum, federal prosecutors say.

Robert Eckert, 56, who is no longer the Lutz Children’s Museum’s executive director, awaits sentencing after he was found with nearly 2,000 files of child pornography, including images and videos, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

Eckert, of West Hartford, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography on Sept. 1, the office announced in a news release. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

As part of his guilty plea, Eckert must register as a sex offender, court documents show.

McClatchy News contacted Eckert’s attorney for comment on Sept. 2 and was awaiting a response.

Beginning in Sept. 2019 through May 2020, Eckert used several online platforms, including Kik and MeWe, to “knowingly distribute images depicting minors, including prepubescent minors, engaged in sexually explicit conduct” with his phone and a computer, his plea agreement states.

He did so to receive more images of child pornography and have access to “sexually explicit groups” in exchange, according to court documents.

Eckert engaged in this illegal activity both while at the museum in Manchester, which introduces children to culture, history and science exhibits, and while at his home, the release says.

Authorities arrested Eckert on April 6, 2021, according to the release.

Currently, Eckert is not in custody as he was released on a $100,000 bond in April 2021 and is wearing an ankle monitor, prosecutors say. He is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 28.

On Aug. 31, Eckert asked the court if he could travel from Connecticut to Florida to attend his deceased father’s memorial service on Sept. 16 and return home the next day, court documents show. He also asked if he could visit his mother at a Pennsylvania nursing home on an unspecified date.

A judge is allowing Eckert to travel to Florida, according to court records.

Alongside a prison sentence, the court “may impose a term of supervised release” at his sentencing hearing, according to his plea agreement.

If this is imposed, any device Eckert uses with Internet access will be monitored, the plea agreement states. Additionally, he would be forbidden from going to schools, playgrounds and any place else that’s frequented by individuals under 18.

The Department of Justice says cases of child exploitation can be reported using the online CyperTipline.

Manchester is roughly 10 miles east of Hartford.

