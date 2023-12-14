Children in occupied Ukraine forced to watch lectures by Wagner mercenaries

Russian authorities are transporting children from occupied Ukrainian territories to so-called “re-education camps,” where they are forced to attend lectures given by former Wagner Group fighters, Ukraine’s National Resistance Centre (NRC) reported on Dec. 14.

“In children’s camps, where the enemy takes Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories, terrorists from ‘Wagner’ hold lectures,” the NRC said.

The events are called "dialogues with heroes," during which the Wagner mercenaries seek to justify Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As the Wagner Group used to recruit convicts from Russian prisons, some of the talks were given by people hardly suited to be role models.

“The 'lecturer,' whom the occupiers present as a role model to Ukrainian children, was sentenced in 2021 to eight years and two months in a high-security penal colony for large-scale illicit drug trafficking,” the report gives an example.

According to the NRC, he was recruited by the Wagner Group in 2022 and fought against Ukraine. After six months, his contract expired, and now the man gives these "courage lessons."

