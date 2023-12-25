Children in Quail Run receive Christmas gifts from A Helping Hand Charity Outreach Inc.

On Dec. 23, a group of people spent their morning giving Christmas gifts to children living in Quail Run, a residential community located off Southwest 27th Avenue south of Ocala.

Led by Danielle Wiggins of A Helping Hand Charity Outreach Inc., the outreach was meant to bring Christmas cheer to a community that experienced tragedy earlier this year.

Children receive Christmas presents from Danielle Wiggins of A Helping Hand Charity Outreach Inc. on Dec. 23 in Quail Run.

A Helping Hand Charity Outreach Inc. was formed in 2015 by Wiggins to assist children and families in need by providing social and economic assistance services.

A Realtor and businesswoman, Wiggins has visited other neighborhoods in an effort to bring Christmas greetings and cheer.

A little girl in Quail Run was given a Christmas present on Dec. 23 from members of A Helping Hand Charity Outreach Inc.

The death of AJ Owens

In early June, Quail Run was the focus of national media attention. A resident, Akije "AJ" Shantrell Owens, 35, was shot and killed by a neighbor, Susan Louise Lorincz, during a dispute.

A boy in Quail Run was given a Christmas gift from a member of A Helping Hand Charity Outreach Inc.

Owens had gone to Lorincz's residence to discuss how her (Owens') children had been treated. Lorincz reportedly had yelled at Owens' children, used racial slurs, and threw skates at them. Owens, who was Black, was shot by Lorincz, a white woman, through the closed front door of Lorincz's home.

Lorincz, 59, said the shooting was self-defense. She was arrested several days after the shooting and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault. If convicted, she could face 30 years in prison. Lorincz is presently being held at the Marion County Jail awaiting trial.

